Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank Extending Financial Services to Localities

The Chief Corporate Services Officer of Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank Limited, Mr Adetola Gbenga, has said that the bank is the bridge between the Central Bank of Nigeria and the people, as they take financial services to localities.

He described Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank as a financial institution duly regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Commission (NDIC). “We set out in April 2016. We commenced business precisely on the 1st of April 2016.

“Our mandate, in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s revised guidelines on microfinance banking in Nigeria, is to solve the problem of the needy through the advancement of loans and the provision of other financial services.”

Gbenga continued that so far they have been able to do well in line with meeting their mandates. “Since commencing our business, the bank has grown its balance sheet size to about N16 billion. Our speciality cannot be excluded from the mandate of CBN, which I already mentioned is to constantly find ways of banking the unbanked, meeting the needs of small businesses, and providing or extending microcredit to those that need it.”

The CCSO added that they have actualised the CBN mandate by expanding their reach of credit to not only the unbanked but also to personnel of the federal government civil service and personnel of the military and paramilitary formations of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“We offer a unique loan service that allows for convenient repayments through their salaries. We deliberately named the product Fast Cash, where we give out soft and fast credit to eligible customers as I mentioned earlier, and also to those in business. We allow them to repay conveniently through their salaries or proceeds from their business,” says Gbenga.

Speaking on the growth of the business, the CCSO highlighted, “I must say that we are very humbled. We received the news that we are ranked 4th out of 882 microfinance banks. We knew the result of hard work and commitment to our vision as a bank.

“It is a milestone achievement but have we reached the target yet? Maybe not. We would continue to constantly review our strategies and ensure the entire goal in line with our vision to be the best and leading microfinance bank in Nigeria is achieved.”

He emphasised that the ranking is a welcomed development. Adding to it that they see it as something commendable through the hard work of their versatile management team. “And the motivated human capital that we share in our establishment and our ever-supportive board of directors.”

He recounted how they grew from having an almost zero balance sheet to where they are now. “It is an outstanding achievement. And it is something we will build on to make sure we grow bigger or get better than this.

“We will still not deviate from our vision to be the best and leading microfinance bank in any market we serve. We serve Federal civil servants, categorised private organisations, bankers, unbanked, and much more.”

Just six years in existence, Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank aspires to be the role model microfinance bank in Nigeria. “We will continue to deploy all types of machinery and resources towards achieving that. The board, management, and staff are working hard to keep this organic growth, where we gradually keep pushing the balance sheet higher. In six years, we have achieved some milestones, and there is still lots of work to be done considering the vision we share as a ‘collective’ in the bank. “

In three to five years, Gbenga envisaged, we want to be able to grow beyond the essence of our licensing, which allows us, for now, to operate as a unit Microfinance bank.

Adding, he outlined, “We want to see ourselves being able to expand more towards obtaining a national license even though as we speak, we operate nationally by giving out loans to our customers in Nigeria.

“The boundary existing only in Abuja does not limit us but is in line with regulations. We are allowed to operate only in Abuja for now, but in three years, we will be able to expand our license to a national level. We also expect to be able to continue the business of growing the balance sheet to another significant figure.”

On if the bank is actively involved in the financial inclusion process, the CCSO noted, “For Mutual Trust Micro finance Bank, the mandate remains in line with the CBN guidelines that govern the operations of Microfinance banks in Nigeria. Part of what we are expected to do as a microfinance bank is to bridge the gap. And that is why financial inclusion is very important to us.

“We have taken a lot of stands in that regard. Part of that is what we are currently doing through some agency banking relationship which enables us to reach the unbanked to extend banking services to them. The use of alternative banking platforms in reaching some localities and servicing the unbanked must also be mentioned. Likewise, we’ve been able to extend loans to people to meet their financial needs. Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank would qualify to have done tremendously well in this part of our mandate by CBN.”

Gbenga hinted that they have also been able to use their loans to assist certain categories of people in handling their economic needs, such as loans for agriculture/farming businesses.

Mutual Trust Microfinance bank is known for its speed and agility in the financial industry. Hence, he explained, “We don’t limit ourselves in terms of the name microfinance bank. We see our contemporaries as beyond other microfinance banks. Hence, the necessity to embed in our core values and service offerings; the attributes of speed, agility, and accuracy. These attributes form the bane of our achievements, such that whatever we set out to do in the banking space, we do it well.”

Commenting on microcredit SME loans and AGRIC loans, Gbenga insisted, “The stand is clear, we cannot deviate from what the regulators expect us to do with our license. And that requires we make available soft loans repayable conveniently, to people that qualify for them.

“If you take the time to study the revised guidelines of the CBN that govern microfinance banks’ operations in Nigeria. It requires you as a bank to extend your facilities in the direction of loans to qualified applicants for micro-businesses and as mentioned earlier, farming or agriculture businesses too. In fulfilment of this, the bank does well to disburse small-sized loans, about N2 billion every month.”

“If you take the time to read our vision and mission statements. I will say we pride ourselves relentlessly on seeking to exceed customer expectations through a highly motivated workforce and the use of cutting-edge technology.

This would imply that we embrace all the technology platforms for rendering our banking services. We see ourselves as a full-fledged bank offering all forms of alternative banking options. An example would be the ability to receive loan applications without physical visits to the bank. Applicants around the country can have access to the approved loans in less than 10 hours,” says the CCSO.

For Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank, what has helped them gain a wider reach within the country cannot be anything but technology. The investment, the time, and the commitment of the bank in ensuring that “Our technology is up to date is something we will not overlook”.

