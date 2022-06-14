MUO AROH AS VP FOR ATIKU ABUBAKAR?

Barring any last minute change of mind, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may appoint a legal luminary, Barr. Okey Muo Aroh, Ike Abatete, as the running mate of its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for the forthcoming 2023 presidential election. I consider this a welcome development having known Okey Muo Aroh way back in the days as a local government chairman in Anambra State.

Aroh, a consummate political strategist, is a founding member of PDP where he later served as a member of State Executive Council and a member of several boards and parastatal in both the private and public sector. He serves the party as an elected member of the PDP National Executive Committee for two consecutive terms. He has been an ardent supporter of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar since 1999 and he moderated the last two PDP presidential campaigns as the Master of Ceremonies.

I think that with the latest clamour for a vice-presidential candidate from the South East region to assuage the feeling of Ndi Igbo after the “coup” pulled against them in the zoning quagmire, Okey Muo Aroh is the man of the moment for PDP vice presidential candidacy. Who is Okey Muo Aroh?

A legal practitioner and a chartered arbitrator and mediator, Arthur had his early education at the prestigious Denis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS) Onitsha and Notre Dame High School Abatete where he graduated Grade One with Distinction. He went to University of Nigeria Enugu Campus and rounded off his legal training at the Nigeria Law school, Victoria Island, Lagos. He did his mandatory National Youth Service in the ancient city of Kano in 1984 where he built a strong network of political and business associates.

A consummate political strategist who has been involved in party formation and management traversing the NPP, NPN era to the military era of UNCP, GDM, NCPCN, CNC to the two-party era of NRC and SDP. He is a founding member of the PDP and was one of those whose election as local govt chairman propelled the formation of PDP. He has served as a local government chairman, member of state executive council, member of several boards and parastatal in both private and public sector.

An elected member of the PDP National Executive Committee for two consecutive terms, Aroh has been serving the party as Chairman in many Electoral and Appeal Committees. He is a quintessential strategic communicator with incredible oratorical skills and incomparable language power.

Callistus Ugochukwu, Onitsha, Anambra State

