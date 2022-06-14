MultiChoice Appoints Ayo Ajala as Chief Operating Officer

MultiChoice Nigeria has appointed Ayo Ajala as the Chief Operating Officer of the company.

Prior to his appointment, he worked in the Human Resources department from 2004 and became the head in 2012, where he championed the robust transformation of the Finance, Customer Value Management (CVM) and Sales divisions, amongst others, and built a strong talent bench in MultiChoice Nigeria.

A statement yesterday explained that as the Chief Operating Officer for MultiChoice Nigeria, “he would oversee customer functions and the business operations of the Nigeria business and ensure that processes and systems are sufficiently robust to support the company’s growth.”

“A self-proclaimed people champion, Ajala’s knack for understanding people and focusing their strengths where is most suitable, is a critical aspect of his success story, even as he continued to gain cogent and extensive experience in Human Resource Management in particular and the multi-dimensional requirements of business operations on a wider spectrum.

“Ajala rose to become Regional HRBP (Nigeria, West & Central Africa) in 2016, and in 2018, was the HR Director, MultiChoice Nigeria. By 2019, he had demonstrated extensive track record in leading and molding people and consequently, rose to become the Group Executive Head, HR, MultiChoice Africa Holdings (MAH).

“He holds a bachelor’s degree in Engineering from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, an MBA from the University of Sunderland and a certificate in Human Resources Development from the Edinburgh Business School,” it added.

He also completed the Vision Achievement Program with the Pacific Institute and the Harvard Business Program with Naspers Group and recently completed the Senior Leadership Program at the Duke Business School (Fuqua School of Business)

