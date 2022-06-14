Microsoft, Flapmax Empowers 12 Startups with Accelerator Program

Oluchi Chibuzor

Flapmax and Microsoft have empowered about 12 Startups in its FAST Acceleration Program, which they said is aimed at boosting their sustainability and also creating an avenue for the SMEs to be introduced to plethora of opportunities for business growth and market visibility.

Flapmax is part of Microsoft strategic partners across Africa and beyond to support the enablement of over 10,000 Small and Medium Scale Enterprises and Startups to grow and develop their businesses for economic growth and creation of opportunities for young people.

Speaking at the event, the CEO of Flapmax, Dave Ojika, assured the Startups that Flapmax in partnership with Microsoft would continue to provide them needed support for growth.

He maintained that engagement plans with the Startups through the transition event will kickstart in a couple of weeks.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

