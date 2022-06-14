Local Content: NCDMB, NAICOM Unveil Insurance Services Guidelines for Oil Industry

Peter Uzoho



The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) have signed insurance services guideline which would oblige the oil and gas industry to patronise local insurance operators in order to stimulate economic activities.

The guidelines would also address loopholes that had been identified while implementing the provisions of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, particularly sections 49 and 50, which deals with insurance of oil and gas activities.

The Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Mr. Simbi Wabote, and the Commissioner for Insurance, NAICOM, Mr. Sunday Thomas, signed the guidelines recently on behalf of their organisations in Yenagoa.

In his remarks, Wabote stated that the provisions of sections 49 and 50 of the NOGICD Act require all operators engaged in any form of activity or project in the oil and gas industry to insure all insurable risks related to its oil and gas business with an insurance company, through an insurance broker registered in Nigeria.

He stressed further that the Act provides that where an operator seeks to place an insurable risk offshore, a written approval of NAICOM must first be sought and obtained and that NAICOM before the issuance of the approval must ascertain that local capacity has been fully exhausted.

Wabote reiterated that the insurance guideline would strengthen the board’s local content drive and ensure that a greater portion of the spend in the insurance industry as it relates to oil and gas activities in Nigeria was retained in-country.

“The insurance guideline being launched today was developed by the two regulatory bodies to ensure that government’s intention of promoting insurance services within the country is achieved so as to capture significant financial spend under oil and gas insurance services in country,” Wabote said.

The NCDMB chief also said the collaboration between the board and NAICOM would further ensure the successful implementation of the Insurance Guidelines and every other activity that would lead to the attainment of the objectives of the NOGICD Act, 2010 as well as 70 percent Nigerian Content by 2027 under the board’s 10-Year Strategic Roadmap.

He added that other details of the guidelines would be released at the Nigerian Content Seminar at the 2022 Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference scheduled for July 2022.

In his comments, Thomas, charged all stakeholders engaged in any form of business, operations or contract in the Nigerian oil and gas industry to ensure compliance with the relevant laws and compliance with the insurance guidelines.

He expressed optimism that the partnership between NCDMB and NAICOM would realise the benefits of increased local content, in-country value retention, job creation and employment generation and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth amongst other.

While appreciating the efforts of the NCDMB, the NAICOM commissioner pledged his agency’s commitment to create an enabling environment that would consistently enhance increased capacity of the Insurance Institutions both financially and technically.

