Kwara Anglican Communion Demands End to Kidnapping, Killings in Nigeria

The Kwara Province of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has condemned the kidnap of one of its Bishops, Rt. Rev. Oluseye Aderogba, Bishop of Jebba Diocese.

Arch Bishop of the Province, The Most Rev. Israel Amoo, made the call in a signed statement in Ilorin yesterday.

He decried the incessant killings, abduction and outright kidnap of innocent Nigerians in the country.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State to work towards the immediate and unconditional release of the kidnapped Bishop.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Bishop was kidnapped with his wife and driver while returning to Jebba from an Episcopal engagement at Yewa area in Ogun State.

“The primary duty of government is securing lives and properties, the alarming rate of kidnapping and other criminal activities in Nigeria is worrisome.

“We implore the President and all the people in charge of the nation’s security architecture to stem the unfortunate tide.

“We urge all people of goodwill to pray for the quickest release of the Bishop, his wife and driver safely,” the Bishop added.

