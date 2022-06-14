Kogi Monarch Speaks on 1995 Phantom Coup

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

A Kogi State first-class traditional ruler, the Olugbede of Gbede Kingdom, Oba Olusegun Olotuntoba, who is a retired Colonel in the Nigerian Army, has stated that he has forgiven all those who implicated him in the phantom coup in which 13 military officers were sentenced to death, including late Shehu Musa Yar’Adua on July 14, 1996.

Oba Olorunhoba disclosed this while speaking with journalists shortly after the installation and coronation as the Olugbede of Gbede Kingdom at Okoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of state last weekend.

The royal father explained that he was a middle-level officer, a colonel of the Nigerian Army in 1993 when the June 12 election believed to have been won by late MKO Abiola was annulled by Military President Ibrahim Babangida-led administration.

He pointed out that he was one of the few courageous officers who stuck out his neck to tell the superior officers the truth that there must be cogent reasons for the annulment, saying if there was no reason whatsoever then Abiola won the election free and fair.

The government of late General Sani Abacha had in December 1995 arrested both retired and serving military officers, including General Olusegun Obasanjo, General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, General Oladipo Diya, General Abdulkareem Adisa (all retired), Adisa Akinloye, Titi Ajanaku and many other civilians for allegedly plotting a coup against the military administration.

Oba Oloruntoba narrated: “You all know that in 1995, they arrested a good number of military officers and civilians. My side of story is that if you listen to the testimony of my course mate, he said I am a very straight forward person. I could be very kind. I could be very considerate but when it requires telling the truth, I will always say the truth. I will not call black white and I will not call white black.

“What happen was that when the election of Chief MKO Abiola was annulled, I was a lieutenant colonel in the army. I was one of the middle level officers who came out and told General Babangida (rtd) and others that if they do not have a cogent reason for annulling the election, let them make a special broadcast that as far as we were concerned, MKO Abiola has won the election.

“I remember at the 3rd Armoured Division in Jos, an officer told me that they understand that I am pro-June 12 officer. I said well I am not a politician. I still remain a soldier. I told them before late Abacha took over that as far as I was concerned the election should not be annulled, and they should announce the result and swear in the winner which was undoubtedly Abiola.

“And I made it clear that any attempt to install military administration, I will volunteer to dislodge them. So because of that, they saw me as enemy, and that was why my name was number three on the list of those who were arrested and number three on the list of those to be executed. But God knew we were saying the truth at that time. That was why God made it impossible for them to kill us. Today you can imagine what God has done.

“How I wish those guys who were responsible were alive today. But a good number of those who implicated us have gone to the great beyond. May God forgive them and may their soul rest in peace. But I will live to remember the tortures I went through in the hands of those heartless guys. But God says we should forgive and forget. I have forgiven them, however, once in a while, the memory will come back.”

