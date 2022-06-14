JAMB Tackles ASUU President over Unfair Comment

Kuni Tyess



The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has knocked the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, over a statement credited to the latter on the issue of admission into higher education institutions in the country.

The Prof. Ishaq Oloyede-led JAMB, in a statement, said contrary to the erroneous belief of the ASUU President, the JAMB does not conduct admission for institutions but rather regulates the process.

The statement signed by the Head, Public Affairs and Protocol of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin explained: “The attention of JAMB has been drawn to the ill-informed statement made by the rattled President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke.

“He betrayed his acute ignorance of the admission process into tertiary institutions in the country when he appeared on a programme of one of the radio stations in Abuja on Saturday, 11th June 2022.

“The ASUU President had made this unfortunate blunder in his laborious effort to curry favour with the public when he unimaginatively said, ‘…Admissions are being done by JAMB and sent to you. Vice-Chancellors don’t know how the admissions are done.’

It added: “It is highly reprehensible for an academic, albeit a researcher of such high standing, not to have the slightest idea of how candidates are admitted or to be ill-prepared for such a public forum. It is thus obvious that the problem bedeviling the educational sector is actually deeper than we had imagined.

“We challenge the Professor to present one Vice-Chancellor of University, Rector of Polytechnic or Provost of any college of education with even one candidate that has not been recommended by the institution but admitted in the last five years.

“The Board promises the Professor one million naira if he can substantiate his falsehood with even one proof.”

