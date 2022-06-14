Insight Publicis Wins Amazon Prime Video Media Account

Amazon Prime Video has named Insight Publicis, an agency based out of Nigeria as its creative agency of record as it prepares to launch in Africa’s biggest economy in Q3 2022.

It is the latest move in Amazon’s investment in expanding its streaming service, available in more than 240 countries, into Nigeria’s vibrant film scene.

Founded in 1979, Insight Publicis is a member of Redefini, the largest integrated marketing communications group in West Africa, and also a member of Publicis Groupe, the largest marketing and communications group by capitalisation, globally.

With a population of over 210 million people, the continent’s largest entertainment industry, and the second biggest film industry in the world, the Nigerian market has become an important territory for the streaming players. Its entertainment sector, known globally as “Nollywood”, is valued at just over $6 billion — with potential to become Nigeria’s most lucrative export with around 2,500 films produced annually.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

