Insecurity: Police Advise Religious Bodies to Install CCTV at Worship Centres in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Piqued by the recent attack by suspected gunmen at a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, the Kwara State Police Command has advised the leadership of religious bodies in the state to install

CCTV cameras in places of worship and employ private or local guards to complement those provided by the police.

In a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday after the police command leadership meeting with its strategic security managers, which was signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Okasanmi Ajayi, the command also expressed concern over the massive influx of commercial motorcyclists from Lagos State due to the ban placed on their operation in that state.

The police command also called on the leadership of motorcycle and tricycles unions in the state to embark on adequate profiling of both existing and new members for easy identification and monitoring in order to check the influx of the banned Okada riders from other states, especially Lagos to Kwara State.

It also directed the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and heads of various police formations in the state to intensify

patrols, intelligence gathering and apply effective mobilisation of vigilance groups, hunters and other local security apparatuses in their areas of operations.

The statement read: “The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, Tuesday Assayomo, held a security meeting with the command’s strategic security managers on Friday at the Police Officers Mess in Ilorin.

“The meeting was convened to review the existing security strategies in the state, as the command was not unaware of some security breaches in some states leading to the death of many citizens, the banning of Okada operations in some states, especially Lagos, which has sent

jitters to the spines of some Kwarans, owing to the proximity of Kwara State to Lagos State; nursing the fears that the banned Okada operators may head for Kwara State with all its attendant risks.

“Consequently, the commissioner directed Area Commanders, DPOs and Command’s Tactical Units to intensify patrols in their AORs, intensify intelligence gathering and also apply effective mobilisation of vigilance groups, hunters and other local security apparatus in their AORs.

“He also called on Motorcycle and Tricycles Unions in Kwara State to embark on adequate profiling of both existing and new members for easy identification and monitoring.

“The CP advises the leadership of religious bodies on the appropriateness of putting some security arrangements in their places of worship, including CCTV cameras, employment of private or local guards to complement those provided by the police.

“The Commissioner of Police hinted of a proposed meeting with relevant non-state actors and student bodies to also discuss ways by which the police command could serve the citizens better.”

