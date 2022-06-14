Insecurity May Affect Conduct of 2023 General Election, Says CD

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Campaign for Democracy and Human Rights Advocacy (CD) has expressed fears that the heightened insecurity in some parts of the state and the country general could impede the smooth conduct of the 2023 general elections.

The Chairman of Niger State Chapter of the CD, Mr. Abdullahi Jabi, said during an event in Minna to mark this year’s Democracy Day that fears of attacks by insurgents could also lead to voters’ apathy.

Jabi said: “CD wants to say emphatically that in the area of security Nigerians are passing through turbulent times with security challenges, food insecurity, disruptions of goods, socio economic challenges, poverty and hunger

“It is my opinion that insecurity if not properly checked and addressed by the Federal Government of Nigeria may likely affect the conduct of the 2023 general election due to voter apathy and massive migration of people to safer areas to avoid danger and risks to their lives.”

He, however, counseled the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that it provided peaceful environment and build the confidence of the electorates to participate in the election.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of North Central Zone of CD, Mr. Murtala Ibrahim Agboola, in an address congratulated all the registered political parties for the peaceful conduct of their primaries especially the presidential primaries saying that “this shows that our democracy is maturing and on course.”

Agboola appealed to politicians and party members to go about their campaigns and debates with decorum and devoid of character assassination and mudslinging.

Prominent members of the society, including some journalists, were honoured at the event for their contribution to the growth of democracy.

Qatar, Inuwa Foundation Bankroll Eye Surgery, Distribute Medicated Glasses to 486 in Jigawa

James Emejo in Abuja

No fewer than 486 people with cataracts have benefited from free eye surgery, together with medicines and eyeglasses in Jigawa State.

The project, sponsored by Qatar Charity Foundation (QCF) in collaboration with Malam Inuwa Foundation (MIF), was held at the Gumel General Hospital.

At least 200 persons out of the entire 486 received free eyeglasses, according to a statement by the foundation, adding that about 286 people were also given free medicines after a medical examination had detected eye defects.

The MIF, which was initiated and sponsored by the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, also offered free eye treatments to a lot of people with sight defects in Jigawa State.

The medical outreach sponsored by the MIF is in collaboration with QCF.

The eye treatment/care service holding in selected hospitals is supervised by eye medical experts with visitations by the board of directors of the QCF at the outreach center.

