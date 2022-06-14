Insecurity: Anambra Community Declares ‘Operation Know Your Tenants’

David-Chyddy Eleke



Uke community of Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State has commenced what it termed, ‘operation know your tenants’.

This came on the heels of the fight against criminal gangs in the state, especially as it was believed that some of the criminal elements in the state were non-natives.

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary of Uke Development Union (UDU), Mr. Ubaka Onwuanibe, which was made available to journalists in Awka, the community said it was now compulsory for all houses, shops, land owners to ensure the identity and occupation of those they rent their houses, shops or landed property to.

Onwuanibe said: “It is with every sense of responsibility that UDU Executive Council reassures of total commitment to ensuring safety and security of life and property in Ukeland.

“It is also imperative to sound a serious note of warning to every household in Ukeland to be very mindful of strangers being admitted and accepted as tenants in their shops, stores, houses and compounds.

“In no distant time, format of such admittance and accommodation shall be made available to all village chairmen and strict adherence to the guidelines therein is expected.

“It is pertinent at this juncture to remind ourselves again of the need for all hands to be on deck in everything concerning security in Ukeland.”

While speaking about the recent kidnap and rescue of an indigene, Mr. Chukwudiebube Okeakpu Modu, the UDU leadership thanked its president general, Mr. Peter Chukwunweike and the monarch of the community, HRH Charles Chuma Agbala, for the synergy that moved security agents to act promptly.

“The effective working relationship and support from the Police and DSS authorities at Ogidi made it possible to unravel the seemingly mysterious circumstance surrounding the incident,” Onwuanibe said.

