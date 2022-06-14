Group Trains Youths on Human Rights, Access to Justice in Enugu

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

At least 20 youths have been trained by the Centre for Social Awareness, Advocacy and Ethics (CSAAE) on methods to seek justice as well as defending incidences of human rights violations and abuses by security agencies in the country.

The training, which was held yesterday in Enugu, was organised in collaboration with Youth Empowerment Solutions Project Initiative (YES-P), and the Centre for Health Education and Vulnerable Support (CHEVS), powered by VOICE.

Speaking during the training, the Founder of the CSAAE, Godswill Agbagwa, said the programme was conceived to address unfair treatment meted out on young people by some security agencies.

According to him, “I am very concerned about the way young people are treated in this country, especially by the police. With the recent #EndSARS protest, we think that it is time to start speaking up for the young people against police brutality.”

Agbagwa noted that he had received a lot of complaints from young people who have been arrested illegally by the police and detained for several months or years at the detention centres without trial.

He added: “If some of these people were convicted, they probably would have been docked for six months. But they have been in detention for six years; four years or five years. And one begins to wonder why the justice system should be so unfair to young people.”

In his address, the Enugu State Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Manfred Nzekwe, urged the youths to rise up and challenge human rights violations perpetrated against them.

Nzekwe, who was represented by the Director, Administration and Human Resource of the Ministry, Sunny Okafor, said the future of the country lies in the hands of the younger generation, hence, they must work hard to change the fortunes of the country positively.

