Gombe Celebrates Democracy Day, Unveils Ultra- modern School

Segun Awofadeji



Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has inaugurated the Alabura Model Primary and Junior Secondary Schools, Kumbiya- Kumbiya in the state capital that was conceived and executed by the present administration in the state.

The inauguration of the twin complex named after a famous educationist, Malam Alabura S. Kudi, brought to an end the unpleasant history of the Kumbiya-Kumbiya Community as the only ward without a government learning facility in the entire state.

The Alabura Model School is an edifice of two blocks of 18 classrooms each, totalling 36 classrooms, two offices, 2 staff rooms and 2 Computer rooms (e-Library) fully furnished and well equipped with modern facilities.

In addition, the school has sporting facilities, water supply and good access roads to enhance total learning for the pupils and students.

Speaking at the ceremony yesterday, Yahaya described the commissioning of the school, on the day of the 2022 edition of democracy day celebration as part of the dividends of democracy to the people.

He recalled that, “By providence, the foundation of this School was laid on 12th June 2021 and it is being commissioned in exactly a year to commemorate the 3rd year of our administration.”

Yahaya recalled that since coming into office his administration was confronted with the challenge of high number of out-of-school children, dilapidated structures and facilities in primary and secondary schools.

It was for this reason, the governor said his administration wasted no time in declaring a state of emergency in the education sector which he said had since led to the total overhauling of the system.

“We were able to improve on enrolment figures significantly, renovated more than 400 classrooms and constructed over 200 new ones.

“We also ensured the provision of learning and teaching materials and recently approved the engagement of 1,000 teachers through the state teachers service commission to boost the human resource capacity in our schools,” he added.

He remarked that his administration is currently constructing five senior secondary schools as well as improving the standard of other junior model schools in the state.

He observed that the provision of quality education was a task that must not be left in the hands of government alone and therefore called on the citizens of the state to rededicate themselves to nation building by remaining united to confront the problems confronting the state and the country with total commitment.

“We must always remember that the task of nation-building is a collective responsibility. Government is always ready to partner with organisations and individuals who are prepared to assist in providing quality education to our citizens.

“In this regards, prominent sons of kumbiya Kumbiya have in consultation with government have constituted a special committee that would collaborate with the relevant authorities in proving necessary oversight to the school.”

On the country’s democracy day celebration, Yahaya praised the 23 years of uninterrupted democratic governance in Nigeria which he described as the longest period of civilian rule since independence.

Speaking earlier, the State Commissioner of Education, Dauda Batari Zambuk hailed the governor over the school project.

The Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Babaji Babadidi said the construction of the Alabura model Primary and Junior Secondary School was a promise fulfilled to the people of Kumbiya Kumbiya community which was the only ward in the State without any form of Government learning institution.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

