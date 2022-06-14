Gombe Celebrates Democracy Day, Commissions Ultra-Modern School

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Gombe State Governor, Mr. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has commissioned the Alabura Model Primary and Junior Secondary Schools, Kumbiya- Kumbiya in Gombe, the state capital.

The inauguration of the magnificent high catching twin complex, named after a famous educationist, Malam Alabura S. Kudi, brought to an end the unpleasant history of the Kumbiya-Kumbiya Community as the only ward without government learning facility in the entire state.

The Alabura Model School is an edifice of two blocks of 18 classrooms each, totaling 36 classrooms, two offices, two staff rooms and two computer rooms (e-Library) fully furnished and well equipped with modern facilities. In addition, the school has sporting facilities, water supply and good access roads to enhance total learning for the pupils and students.

Speaking at the ceremony yesterday’s afternoon, Governor Yahaya described the commissioning of the school on the 2022 edition of Democracy Day celebration as part of the dividends of democracy to the people.

He recalled that “by providence, the foundation of this school was laid on June 12, 2021, and it is being commissioned in exactly a year to commemorate the 3rd year of our administration.”

Yahaya recalled that since coming into office his administration was confronted with the problems of high number of out of school children, dilapidated structures and facilities in primary and secondary schools.

It was for this reason that the governor said that his administration wasted no time in declaring a state of emergency in the education sector, which has since led to the total overhauling of the system.

He said: “We were able to improve on enrolment figures significantly, renovated more than 400 classrooms and constructed over 200 new ones. We also ensured the provision of learning and teaching materials and recently approved the engagement of 1,000 teachers through the state teachers’ service commission to boost the human resource capacity in our schools.”

He remarked that his administration is currently constructing five mega senior secondary schools as well as improving the standard of other junior model schools in the state.

He observed that the provision of quality education is a task that should not be left for the government alone and therefore called on the citizens of the state to rededicate themselves to nation building by remaining united to confront the problems confronting the state and the country with total commitment.

“We must always remember that the task of nation-building is a collective responsibility. Government is always ready to partner with organisations and individuals who are prepared to assist in providing quality education to our citizens. In this regards, prominent sons of kumbiya Kumbiya have in consultation with government have constituted a special committee that would collaborate with the relevant authorities in proving necessary oversight to the school,” he said.

The governor explained that the nine-man committee to be headed by Professor A.B. Ismail, is expected to serve as a watchdog of the school to ensure that the standard and quality of teaching and learning is not compromised.

On the country’s democracy day celebration, Governor Yahaya praised the 23 years of uninterrupted democratic governance in Nigeria, which he described as the longest period of civilian rule since independence.

“It is a clear testimony that Nigerian democracy has come of age in-spite of our numerous challenges. We have proven to be adept at managing our disagreements without resorting to military aberration.

It further demonstrates our political maturity and resilience in spite of our regional, ethnic and religious diversities. There is no doubt that the restoration of democracy in 1999 has brought governance closer to the people thereby addressing the yearnings and aspirations of various interest groups in the country,” he said.

He noted that in Gombe State, there is no denying the fact that democracy has ushered in a period of sustainable development.

The governor said: “So far, three successive civilian administrations have come and gone, paving the way for our own administration which is three years old now. Over this period, we worked hard to consolidate on the achievements of previous administrations and correct the lapses we found. We introduced innovative ideas, policies and programmes aimed at making lives better for our people. The past three years were indeed years of commitment to delivering on our ambitious campaign promises.

“Our third-year Scorecard and Progress Report indicates that we have recorded 90 per cent overall achievement in fulfilling the promises we made to the good people of this state. It is indeed an uphill task to be able to fulfill the promises we made to our people in this period of global economic meltdown and uncertainty.

“However, given our determination, hard work, perseverance, prudent and efficient management of scarce resources, we have been able to wither the storm and deliver on our mandate. Our achievements are glaring and self-evident that even our political opponents have acknowledged.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

