Four Soldiers Collapse as Military Parade, Cultural Display Highlight 2022 Democracy Day Celebration

Olawale Ajimotokan



Four soldiers were provided emergency medical attention after they collapsed from exhaustion during the 2022 Democracy Day celebration held yesterday at Eagle Square, Abuja.

The soldiers were among the 450 guards drawn from the Nigeria Army, Nigeria Navy, Nigeria Air Force and the Nigeria Police for the exercise. Paramedics randomly stretched away the soldiers to the improvised medical emergency hut at the venue after the soldiers collapsed from suspected fatigue caused by rigors of the exercise and long hours spent under the scorching sun.

However, the incident did not blight the excitement of the Democracy Day which was a harvest of military parade and rich cultural display.

Dignitaries, including top ranking political leaders, members of the judiciary, the diplomatic corps, the service chiefs, who led other senior military officers, invited guests and members of the society graced the occasion. The Presidential Parade was led by the Commander of the 7th Guards Battalion, Lt Col Sadiq Yusuf Hassan, who mounted an 800 kg weighing horse, named GMB that was donated to the Nigeria Army in 2015.

After the arrival of all the ministers, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Justice of the Federation, the Senate President, Speaker of House of Representatives and former President Goodluck Jonathan, President Muhammadu Buhari arrived at the Eagle Square at about 10.12 a.m. and was welcome by the parade commander with a National Salute.

The president’s arrival was preceded by an advance party of bag pipers led by Maj Thompson Abayomi and five outriders on power bikes fitted with sirens. The riders displayed stunts on the event ground to the admiration of the crowd.

After Buhari reviewed the parade, the troops began the Slow March past at about 10.27 a.m. in a show of compliment to the President before transiting to Quick Time march at 10.48 a.m., earning plaudits from the crowd.

In addition, for the first time there was a Combat March display by the Nigerian Army Women’s Corps that was established in 2018 and a Combined Silent Display by the Armed Forces and Police that broke into various sequences.

Cultural troops displaying the nation’s rich culture and its diversity also added colour to the day. They ranged from the horsemen signifying royalty and the Maliki dancers from the North-east, the Adamma masquerades from the South-east, the Kalabari and Owigri dancers from the South-south, the Akoko dancers from the south-west, the Kpingi dancers from Benue and Fulani Saru dancers from the north-west.

A combo of the Armed Forces, the Police, Silent Drill and Cultural troupe led by Maj Abayomi Toriola also performed before Buhari signed the anniversary register at 11.59 a.m. The celebration ended with a review order of the parade after the President granted the parade commander’s permission to march out the troop at 12.03 p.m.

