First Lady Launches N15bn Naval Officers’ Wives Hospital in FCT

Kingsley Nwezeh



The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari yesterday laid the foundation stone for a 200-bed Children and Women’s Hospital estimated to cost N15 billion.

The hospital project, located at Plot 345, Galadimawa District, Abuja and sited on a 2.1 hectares of land is expected to cater for respiratory diseases, chronic disease, eye challenge, genitourinary, among other health complications.

Speaking at the ceremony in Abuja, Mrs. Buhari said when completed, the hospital would cater for the health care needs of women and children in Nigeria.

She said the statistics on health care needs particularly as it relates to women and children required urgent intervention.

“Nigeria grapples with a growing population amid dwindling resources to revamp health care need in Nigeria. This project is key to Mr. president’s desire to ensure that every Nigerian especially women and children in the face of dwindling resources,” she said.

Mrs Buhari, who was represented by the Wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, disclosed that she would ensure that the project was delivered before the end of the Buhari-led administration next year.

“The federal government will continue to intervene to ensure quality health delivery which it has demonstrated with the revitalisation of primary health center in the country,” she said.

Speaking earlier, Wife of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Hajiya Nana Aisha Gambo, said the naval officers’ spouses muted the idea of having a hospital due to the high maternal mortality rate in the country.

She said Nigeria contributed 10 per cent of global deaths among pregnant mothers, representing a maternal mortality rate of 576 deaths per one hundred thousand live births, which is the fourth highest rate in the world.

”Indeed, the uncomfortable state of health of a reasonable population of Nigerian women and children are known to all of us. In fact, the recent UNICEF statistics gives a good account of this assertion.

”Sadly, it further suggests that about 262,000 babies die at birth in Nigeria annually, which is the second highest national figure in the world.

”Because we are involved, it is not surprising that we are losing our women and children daily due to inadequate medical care and particularly insufficient mother and child hospitals.”

