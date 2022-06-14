Eventecture Group Hosts Fourth Edition of Annual CSR Programme

Experts and stakeholders in the event entrepreneurship industry have demanded more reward for their labour, saying that it is the only way they can stay afloat and survive these turbulent economic times.

Speaking at Eventecture Group’s fourth edition of her annual community programme, which was held during the week, co-founder and executive director of the experiential design and marketing group, Toyin Olatunji-Daniel said, “I carry a very heavy burden for event entrepreneurs because we work so hard. It is essential that we reap the reward of our labour. Eventually it was birthed to make participants ’uncomfortable’, to make them want more. We seek to remind event entrepreneurs of who they are and that we can collaborate and win together.” She added that every serious business needs a structure and structure is expensive, so entrepreneurs must all start early.

The conference, which hosted industry professionals and entrepreneurs, was attended by high profile brands in the events and tourism industry including Ezekiel Adamu, Ezinne Okonkwo, Latifah Adams, Mark Adeola Osho, Titi Oshodi, Professor Akintola Owolabi and Lagos State’s commissioner for Tourism, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf represented by Toyin Ogunlana among others.

This year’s theme, ‘Structure, the secret to longevity in Entrepreneurship’ featured in depth masterclasses by the speakers and a roundtable discussion with all of them offering insights based on their experience. They shared personal stories of how they managed their respective business structures, building from the ground up and offered practical advice to participants on establishing business values, putting systems and processes in place, points to note when scaling a business, hiring the right staff and other principles driving success in entrepreneurship.

Attended by over 400 participants from within and outside the event industry including event planners, caterers, photographers, videographers, marketing executives, SME founders and others; the Eventecture group founded by Akin and Toyin Olatunji-Daniel expanded its horizon last year with the launch of its own experiential events agency, Three 6 Zero Experiential, Atlantis by Eventecture, Custom Walls Ng in Nigeria, while on the international scene, Eventecture USA comprising Bullritos and Asset Connect.

