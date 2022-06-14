Equity Demands Presidency Goes Back North in 2023, Says PDP Chieftain

Omon-Julius Onabu



A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and founding member of the party, Chief Ejiofor Onyia has argued that equity and justice required that the position of president goes back to northern Nigeria in 2023.

Onyia argued that southern Nigeria had occupied the presidency longer than north since the restoration of democratic rule in 1999, saying it does not defy logic nor amount to perpetuating a section of the country to ask that a northern element should succeed President Muhammadu Buhari next year.

While lamenting that the precarious situation the country found itself today under the Buhari’s administration, especially in the area of insecurity, would have been avoided if former President Goodluck Jonathan had not insisted on contesting the presidency in 2015, thereby giving room for the then opposition party to dislodge the PDP at the centre.

Specifically, Onyia who is a former governorship aspirant in Delta State, told THISDAY that Jonathan gifted Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) the presidency in 2015 and should take the blame for the sorry state of the nation.

He stressed that the president the country needs today was an experienced and truly patriotic hand who would be able to stamp his authority firmly in the land, particularly in the insecurity-torn north, so as to pull Nigeria back from the precipice because the situation is very dicey presently.

Onyia said it was against this backdrop that he had advised the former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, to rethink his decision to quit the PDP in order to have a shot at the presidency on the platform of another party, saying that Obi, who was the running mate to Atiku Abubakar in 2019, could not salvage the country as it is today. He alleged that the Buhari’s administration has grievously messed up the country especially the poor handling of security in the north.

Specifically, Onyia pointed out that although a bright presidential prospect, Obi might be overwhelmed and consumed by the high level of insecurity in the country today if elected president.

The best bet would be for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to pick an Igbo or someone from the south-east geopolitical zone as his running mate and then make Peter Obi the Finance and Economic Planning Minister preparatory to the eventual emergence of a president of Igbo or south-east extraction, he argued.

On the possible choice of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate to the PDP presidential candidate, Onyia said although he was eminently qualified as an Anioma of Igbo descent, his choice might be hinged on his acceptance by leaders of the South-east geopolitical zone simply because Delta State falls within the south-south zone.

Onyia said that he would wish for a credible technocrat with strong local and international connections, someone according to him who is like Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as vice-president in an Atiku Abubakar-led government.

According to him, such arrangements would enable the president to focus more on fixing the serious security challenges while the vice-president would help tie up the loose ends of the economy.

Onyia, who once served in the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), also faulted claims by the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the role he played in the formation of the defunct Action Congress which later became the Action Congress of Nigeria.

He said that contrary to the reported claim by Tinubu, it was not Atiku Abubakar who ran to the former Lagos State governor towards the formation of the defunct party (AC), but Tinubu who came with his faction of Alliance for Democracy (AD) because then president Olusegun Obasanjo’s maneuver was threatening the existence of the AD.

“We formed the Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD) with the late Anielo as chairman. Now, this is where I got angry and I decided to speak out about the issue, because I heard Bola Tinubu saying that Atiku Abubakar ran to him when Obasanjo was dealing with him.

“Truth is, he (Tinubu) was having problem with the other faction of AD. His own faction was having problem with the other faction and he decided to leave. So, when we had formed ACD – Advanced Congress of Democrats – Tinubu sought audience with Atiku, to come and merge with us. We never sought to merge with him,” he added.

