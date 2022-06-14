Ekiti Guber Poll: IG Deploys Police Amada

•Four helicopters, four APCs, drones, special forces, K-9 others

•DIG Kokumo to lead operations, to be assisted by four AIGs, three CPs, PMF Commanders, force intelligence

Kingsley Nwezeh



The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, weekend, ordered the mobilisation and deployment of comprising conventional police officers, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces personnel, Explosives Ordinance Unit (EOD), Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), Interpol, Special Protection Unit (SPU), Force Public Relations Department (FPRD), as well as police medical teams in a bid to guarantee free, fair, credible and acceptable election in Ekiti State.

In addition, five Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) for patrol as well as four helicopters and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) otherwise known as drone for aerial surveillance amongst other unique operational capabilities.

Force Headquarters said adequate police personnel, Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), technical capabilities of the police airwing, the force marine, mounted troops, K-9 Section, and other operational assets were also deployed for the Ekiti State Gubernatorial Elections slated for 18th June, 2022.

Also, selected seasoned strategic commanders from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and above were deployed for effective supervision of security personnel and operations in the election.

A statement by Force Headquarters said the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) who is the supervisory DIG for the South-West Geo-Political Zone, DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, was deployed to Ekiti State as the coordinator of the security component for the election.

DIG Kokumo is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the operation order evolved from the election security threat assessment to ensure a peaceful and conducive environment devoid of violence and to guarantee law abiding citizens of secured freedom to perform their civic responsibilities without molestation or intimidation.

DIG Kokumo will be assisted by four Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), three Commissioners of Police (CPs), five Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and 18 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs). The senior officers are to coordinate human and other operational deployments in the three Senatorial Districts, 16 Local Government Areas and the 2445 polling units in Ekiti State.

The statement said the IG “noted that the force had carried out these necessary operational deployments as part of actions aimed at creating a conducive and enabling environment that will guarantee the peaceful and proper conduct of the election in Ekiti State”.

The IG further noted that the personnel, comprising conventional police officers, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces personnel, Explosives Ordinance Unit (EOD), Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), INTERPOL, Special Protection Unit (SPU), Force Public Relations Department (FPRD), as well as police medical teams will be on ground to guarantee free, fair, credible and acceptable election.

The IG reassured the nation and the international community that the force is adequately prepared for the gubernatorial election in Ekiti State which is scheduled to hold on June 18, 2022.

He reiterated that the force would do everything within its powers to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all stakeholders to protect democratic values, provide level playing field for all political actors, ensure adequate protection of voters, INEC officials, equipment, accredited observers, both domestic and international, and other key players in Ekiti State.

“The IG, therefore, admonished the good people of Ekiti State to be law-abiding and comply with the restriction of movement order which will be announced by the Commissioner of Police as and when due.

“The IGP equally calls on the Good people of Ekiti State to come out en masse and exercise their franchise as adequate security has been emplaced by the Police and other security agencies to protect them before, during and after the election”, it said.

