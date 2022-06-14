Ekiti 2022: “Abstain from Violence, Don’t Sell Your Votes”- Ekiti Advocacy Group

With less than a week to the 2022 Governorship Elections in Ekiti State, and as part of efforts to encourage positive and popular participation in the democratic and electoral process, a good governance and advocacy group, Ekiti Advocacy and Good Leadership Initiative, has charged voters and citizens within the state to embrace positive, non-violent and affirmative action in order strengthen the democratic process in Ekiti state.

According to the statement released by the group recently, the upcoming Governorship election in Ekiti is a crucial test for the enlightened citizens of the state and another golden opportunity to elect a practical, forward-thinking and solution-oriented individual as the next governor of the state.

“Ekiti Kete, examination time approaches again. By voting, we are writing a test and the candidate we choose via voting to lead us for the next four years, is our answer. Posterity will no doubt reveal quality of the choice made by the electorate across the state on Saturday 18th June 2022. Let us therefore strive to pass this test by electing a qualified and trustworthy team to our state house”

The group also cautioned the citizens to eschew negative voter’s behaviour such as vote buying and selling, ballot box snatching or destruction and electoral violence in order to secure a better future for current and future generation.

“Let us all be aware that vote buying and selling obstruct and diminish democratic process, buyers and sellers of votes are mortgaging our collective future, by collecting money, food items as bribe to vote not putting into consideration the credibility and antecedents of the candidate.”

In the statement which was signed by the Leader of the group, Mr. Adedayo Oluwasanmi and the group’s Secretary General, Hon Ope Allen Alebiosu, also advised the youths not to fall for the brainwashing tactics of unscrupulous political actors who are more concerned about pecuniary interests than effective governance of the state.

The youth and the entire population should not allow themselves to be used as instrument of destruction and violence, When you sell your vote, you have effectively given up your right to speak up and complain about any wrongdoing in government.

“That negative narrative ‘Dìbò kí ô sêbè’ i.e. cast your vote and cook a pot of soup should be discouraged, let’s work sacrificially to build our land, the group said.

