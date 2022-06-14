Egbe: I Am Ready to Help on Abuja Stadium Turf

Nigeria’s leading stadium construction expert, Ebi Egbe, has declared that he is ready to help out in solving the problems of the turf of the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Egbe said all that the turf needs is the touch of an expert who understands the pyrotechnics of what a modern stadium turf should look like.

He stated that whatever money that is pumped into the turf would go down the drain if it is not handled by a thorough-breed professional groundsman.

“This is my sector and I know what I am talking about. Nigerians were not happy with what they saw of the pitch when Super Eagles played Sierra Leone last Thursday.

“It is sad that the pitch is that way after all the money pumped into it by Alhaji Aliko Dangote. I am ready to help as a patriotic Nigerian and I have always said my company Monimichelle is ready to partner both states and federal government to eradicate bad pitches in the country.

“The pitches we have done in the country are there for people to see. From Aba, to Lagos, Katsina , Makurdi, Awka, Yenagoa and Remo what we have done are there and our job speaks for us. I don’t compromise quality and as a nation, we should have the best of pitches in Abuja and Lagos,” observed the turf expert.

Egbe said Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, has done well by getting Dangote and Chief Adebutu Kessington (Baba Ijebu) to renovate the stadiums in Lagos and Abuja but was quick to add that he (Dare) must move now to ensure that these business moguls are impressed with the jobs done.

