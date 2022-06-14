Christians Kick against Demolition of Kaduna Varsity Chapel

John Shiklam



The Christian Community in the main campus of the Kaduna State University (KASU), Kaduna, has kicked against the demolition of the only chapel being constructed in the university.

In a statement yesterday in Kaduna, the community, under the umbrella of Christian Community on Campus (CCC), said the demolition of the church building under construction, was “one injustice too many.”

The authorities of the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA), had on June 6, 2022, demolished the project on the grounds that the structure violated extant laws.

The Director General of KASUPDA, Mr. Ismail Dikko, had while defending the demolition in a statement last Friday, said the Kaduna State Executive Council had earlier given a directive that all public and institutions must submit relevant documents before erecting new structures within their premises.

However, the statement jointly signed by Dr. Ishaya Auta and Dr. Emmanuel Monday, Coordinator and Secretary of CCC, challenged the KASUPDA DG to produce evidence of other structures in the university which were approved by his agency.

“KASU has a Directorate of Physical Planning that oversees the construction of all buildings/structures. The university has over a hundred structures without building permit from KASUPDA.

“So why is the case of the KASU Chapel different?

“Is KASUPDA trying to usurp the powers of the Directorate of Physical planning in KASU?

“We challenge the DG of KASUPDA to publish the building permits of all structures in Kaduna State University in the spirit of fairness and equity”, the CCC stated.

The group alleged that since the establishment of the university 17 years ago, efforts to construct a place of worship for the Christian community was being frustrated by the university authorities.

The statement said, “The reason for this lack of a place of worship is sequel to many back and forth policies of the Management of the University on allocation of land for construction, among many other heinous reasons.

The CCC lamented that while there five mosques in the university campus, the Christian community has no place of worship.

“It is disheartening that KASU in its 17 years of existence does not have a place of worship for the large Christian Community.

“Furthermore, CCC counted at- least five places of worship for the other faith and without any for the Christian faith on campus.

“We consider the foregoing to be a sensitive matter and if not properly handled, it could lead to break down of law and order.

“The Christian Community has endured embarrassment, harassment and intimidation for too long in a university that is supposed to teach justice, equity and love for one another’s religious beliefs.

“We want the Management of the university and the State Government to come clear over the matter on whether or not they want a Christian worship place in the Main Campus.

“This will put to rest their seemingly dilly dallying attitude on the matter.

“We want to also bring to the notice of the general public that there are two places of worship for the 2 major faiths in the Kafanchan Campus of the University.

“We then wonder why same is not the case in Kaduna Campus which is more populated.

“It is our believe that there is a grand plan to sabotage, supplant and subdue the Christian Community on Campus as repeated demands for a written document from the Registrar and Director, Physical Planning and Development in KASU to state reasons the Chapel construction should be stopped has been to no avail as we speak. “

“Therefore, we call on all concerned authorities for a timely intervention in the interest of peace and tranquility.

Please bear in mind that as an umbrella body of all Christians on campus, CCC will always follow the path of peace and dialogue to amicably resolve issues”, the statement said.

The KASUPDA, DG, had in a statement on Friday, said, KASU partially complied with the directive of the State Executive Council by submitting its master plan but without an application seeking for permission for further development.

Dikko said he personally he visited the site of the church construction on Friday, June 3, 2022, but was unable to see the site engineer.

“I only met labourers. Out of courtesy for KASU, I went back on Sunday, the 5th of June 2022, and this time I met the engineer.

“I told him that they are in contravention of the law and I asked them to stop further work on the project until they get a permit”, he said.

He said further that on Monday, June 6, 2022, the developers continued with the project and for that reason, ‘’KASUPDA removed the excavation that have been started for foundation development which hasn’t been completed.”

‘’I didn’t know whether the proposed structure would have been a church or just a building. The developers contravened the law and KASUPDA merely performed its statutory duty by removing it,” he said.

