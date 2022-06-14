Buhari Meets APC Govs in State House



Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday met with the governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) at the State House, Abuja. Chairman of the Forum and Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State led his colleagues to the meeting held behind closed-doors at the Council Chambers.The meeting was coming at a time APC was holding high level consultations on the choice of running mate for its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.The parley was attended by the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Governors Babagana Zulum (Borno); Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna); Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa); Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa); Simon Lalong (Plateau); Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.



