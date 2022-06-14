APC Has Collapsed Every Aspect of Nigeria, Atiku Laments, Urges Nigerians to Vote Out Ruling Party

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called on Nigerians to, “collapse the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)” in the 2023 general elections by voting the party out, saying the APC has “collapsed the state of our nation.”

In series of Tweets yesterday via his official handle, Atiku lamented the collapse of the national grid.

The national electricity grid in Nigeria had collapsed on Sunday, even as a handful of power Distribution Companies (Discos) apologised to the customers in their various franchise areas.

Owing to this, Atiku, who argued that other sectors in the economy had also collapsed, called on Nigerians to vote out the APC.

“The darkness that has enveloped the nation in the last couple of days with the collapse of the national grid is a metaphor for the collapsing state of our nation: collapsing unity, collapsing security, collapsing economy, collapsing education, collapsing well-being and collapsing value of human life and dignity.

“My expectation is that Nigerians will collapse the ruling APC in kind via the ballot and enthrone a viable pathway for the New Nigeria of our dreams that will be united and stable, prosperous and awash with opportunities; secured and inclusive. As One, we can get it done.”

Power distributors across the country, including the Eko, Kaduna and Abuja companies in messages sent to consumers, had said they had not been able to receive bulk electricity from the national suppliers.

THISDAY reported that the latest incident was about the fourth publicly announced collapse in recent times and occurred at about 6.49pm on Sunday, throwing the nation into total darkness.

The Abuja Disco which oversees Abuja, Kogi, Nasarawa and Niger states, had appealed to its customers for understanding as it was working with stakeholders to fix the problem.

“Please be informed that the current power outage is due to a system failure from the national grid. The system collapsed at about 6.49 pm today 12th June, 2022, causing the outage currently being experienced.

“We appeal for your understanding as all stakeholders are working hard to restore normal supply,” it had stated.

On its part, Kaduna Disco also attributed the blackout to lack of supply, assuring its customers that power would be restored as soon as possible.

Also, Eko Disco had stated that it regretted the inconvenience to its customers, asking them to bear with the company as the issues were being sorted out.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

