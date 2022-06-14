Anambra Community Laud Soludo, Metchie for Rehabilitation of Hospital

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and the President General (PG) of Umueri General Assembly, Chief Johnny Chukwudi Metchie, have been commended for the ongoing transformation of Umueri community since they came into office this year.

The Umueri General Hospital was abandoned by the government for many years until the administration of former Governor Peter Obi rehabilitated it about 10 years ago.

However, the hospital was again unattended to throughout the eight years that Willie Obiano governed the state, as the facility was taken over by weeds and reptiles.

But the hospital has taken a new look, barely two months of Soludo’s tenure and less than three months that Metchie was inaugurated as the president general of Umueri.

A sociocultural organisation, Umueri Diaspora Professionals (UDP), gave the commendation while reacting to the deployment of a Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr. Chinyere Johnpeter Obi, as well as approval of a Dental Clinic for the Umueri General Hospital by Governor Soludo.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja Friday, UDP Executive Secretary, Mr. Martins Okpala Udo, said members of the group and Umueri community in general are overwhelmed with joy because of the rapid development taking place in the area, less than two months since Metchie’s inauguration.

According to him, UDP was aware of the letter written to Soludo, by Metchie seeking his intervention to rehabilitate the General Hospital and make it fully functional, among other requests and commended the governor for his quick response.

“We are grateful to the governor of our state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, for his positive strides in Anambra currently. But we are particularly happy and therefore commend him for the quick response he made to the letter of appeal written by our president general for intervention on the Umueri General Hospital.

“Less than two months since Chief Metchie became the PG of Umueri General Assembly, a lot of developments have come to the community. Apart from the transformation of the hospital, we are aware of the restructuring of the security architecture and provision of working materials to the local vigilante, including communication gadgets, surveillance cameras, operational vehicle and others which have combined to make Umueri one of the most secured and peaceful areas in Anambra State today.

“We are also aware of the training on skill acquisition undertaken and fully funded by the new PG, as well as provision of empowerment materials which benefited hundreds of women, youths and challenged people who can now fend for themselves, as well as employ others,” UDP said.

Last week, the people of Umueri and others were assured of the commitment of Soludo to transform communities in the state.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Mrs. Patricia Ifeoma Igwebuike, gave the assurances Wednesday in Lagos at an interactive meeting with Metchie.

The commissioner said that community transformation, in terms of provision of amenities like hospital, water resources, good roads and others, as well as security of lives and property of the people are together, part of the administration’s dream of a comfortable homeland that Anambra would become.

She said that Soludo is working tirelessly to ensure that basic amenities get to the people wherever they may live in the state, adding that communities are expected to reciprocate the administration’s efforts by protecting public utilities provided in their areas.

The transportation commissioner lauded Metchie’s community development efforts, especially on security, adding that local leaders have to volunteer information on the needs of the people to enable the government address them.

Earlier, Metchie told the commissioner, who also hails from the area, that the people of Umueri are happy with Soludo and his administration for the promptness with which he has addressed some of the concerns that he raised for the development of the area.

In a statement he personally signed and released on the Dental Clinic, Metchie said: “With great joy in my heart, I thank the state Governor, His Excellency Charles Chukwuma Soludo and the Commissioner of health, Dr. Afam Ben Obidike, for their commitment in making Umueri General Hospital a standard health centre in Anambra State.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

