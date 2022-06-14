Alleged Drug Deal: Court Sentences Aba Kyari’s Co-defendants to Two Years in Jail



Alex Enumah in Abuja



Justice Emeka Nwite of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Tuesday, sentenced two co-defendants of suspended DCP Abba Kyari in an alleged drug deal to two years imprisonment.

The sentencing followed their admittance of the crime filed against them by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The two defendants, Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, who are sixth and seventh defendants, had on arraignment, pleaded guilty to the drug-related charges.

The NDLEA had, in March this year, arraigned Kyari, four of his colleagues in the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team and the two convicted persons on an eight-count criminal charge bordering on alleged involment in cocaine deal.

However, the conviction and subsequent sentencing of the two defendants was delayed following claims by Kyari that it may affect his trial as well as others who pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Umeibe and Ezenwanne were said to be drug traffickers and arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu by the Nigeria police and handed over to the NDLEA.

At Tuesday’s proceedings, NDLEA’s lawyer, Mr Sunday Joseph, told the court that two motions seeking for a plea bargain in respect of Umeibe and Ezenwanne had been filed.

Joseph said the motions, dated June 13, were filed on June 14.

The lawyer to the two defendants, E. U. Okenyi, also concurred with Joseph’s submission.

Also, the counsel for other defendants, including Kyari, did not oppose the motions.

In his judgment, Justice Nwite held that having admitted to have committed the offence preferred against them in counts 5, 6 and 7, the two defendants “are hereby convicted accordingly”.

The judge also held that the sentences shall run concurrently, starting from the day the defendants were arrested by the NDLEA.

