Akpabio Reacts to Ekpoudom’s Claim He’s Authentic APC Candidate for A’Ibom Senate Seat

Okon Bassey

Immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has debunked claims by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Udom Ekpoudom rtd, that he was the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Akwa Ibom North West (Ikot Ekpene) senatorial district.

Akpabio, in a statement, argued that Ekpoudom couldn’t lay claims to the senatorial ticket, when he never took part in both the cancelled primary and the reordered primary, and therefore reasoned that nobody would buy Ekpoudom’s fake, illegal and non-existing APC Senatorial ticket.

Akpabio’s reaction was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Jackson Udom, issued Sunday night.

“Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have dignified this falsehood with a response, but because the unsuspecting members of the party and supporters of Senator Godswill Akpabio, could be misled by this tissue of lies, we therefore, decided to put the record straight,” he said.

Akpabio posited that Ekpoudom, was a bonafide and committed member of the Senator John James Akpanudoedehe Support Group, led by Mr Austin Ekanem, saying contraption was not recognised by law.

Akpabio equally added that, even the national leadership of the APC, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as well as the leadership of the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the APC were not aware of the claim, it was still an impossible feat.

“Therefore, that contraption that purportedly conducted the senatorial primary, where Udom Ekpoudom, was allegedly declared a ‘winner’, is not known to law and he couldn’t have been said to have won the party’s ticket, because you cannot build nothing on nothing.

“The authentic party leadership of the party in the state is led by Obong Stephen Leo Ntukekpo. He is recognised by the INEC and the law and the national leadership of the party and based on that, all actions taken by him on the conduct of the party primaries at all levels, are known to law and remains the accepted position of the national leadership of the APC and the INEC.

“The Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District primary, as directed by the national leadership of the party all over the country was conducted on 28th May, 2022, and not on the 27th May, that the Udoedehe contraption purportedly conducted its phantom primary. For even claiming to have conducted its primary on the 27th instead of 28th May, 2022, indicates the fact that their purported primary, was not done as provided for by the APC approved schedule.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

