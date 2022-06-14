Despite efforts by Governor Bello Matawalle to tackle insecurity in Zamfara, the state remains a hotbed of terrorists, writes Francis Sardauna

For over twelve years now, residents of Zamfara State, particularly peasant farmers, have been experiencing different forms of crimes ranging from armed banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and arson orchestrated by marauding terrorists who operate in broad daylight in farming villages and communities across the state.

The nefarious activities of the terrorists began like the usual perennial clashes between herders and farmers after harvesting of farm products especially where farm products were not moved out from the farmlands. This scenario often resulted in deaths of either the Hausa farmers or the Fulani herders in most parts of the state.

Although there are conflicting accounts of how the hitherto herders/farmers’ skirmishes turned deadly in the state, security experts from the state believe that it all began in Dansadau community of Maru Local Government Area of the state where the Hausa who, in their quest for farmlands, reportedly indiscriminately encroached into cattle routes and grazing reserves and that triggered friction between them and the Fulani herders.

Credible reports also indicate that a former District Head of Dansadau, Alhaji Shafiu Salihu, further ignited the problem after he authorized a self-defense outfit called ‘Yan-Sakai’ to kill any thief even if it was a chicken or goat he stole. The activities of the outlawed group apparently prompted the Fulani herders to join forces against its members who were predominantly Hausa people.

It took a different dimension when some of the Fulani herders in the community formed their enclaves in adjoining forest between Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna and started moving around Zamfara communities in broad daylight brandishing their AK 47 rifles and other sophisticated weapons. As they moved freely, they told the villagers to mind their businesses and not interfere with theirs or risk being killed.

Today, there is no part of the state that is not affected by either banditry or abduction for ransom. The socio-economic activities of the state have been negatively affected because thousands of shops and houses had been destroyed by the rampaging terrorists who displaced thousands of rural dwellers from their places of abode.

Consequently, residents of the state, particularly those living in frontline local governments, are now in perpetual fear. Even when they go to bed to sleep; they are afraid to close both eyes because many have been violently killed in their sleep and their houses razed.

Educational activities are grounded in most local governments following the closure of many primary and secondary schools by government due to the prevailing terrorists’ attacks on learning facilities in the state.

Several communities have been destroyed and attempts to go to farms have become life-threatening ventures even as thousands of domestic animals have been rustled and farmers displaced from their ancestral homes in Tsafe, Anka, Zurmi, Shinkafi, Bukkuyum, Maru, Bakura, Bungudu, Kaura Namoda and Birni Magaji Local Government Areas of the state.

Our correspondent, who visited the state, reports that in Tsafe for instance, residents of Magazu, Keta, Kizara, Danjibga, Bilbis, Kucheri, Yankuzo and Yanwaren Daji and Marke communities have fled their homes over the incessant raids and attacks of the armed terrorists who operates mostly in broad daylight.

Terrorist attacks in Tsafe are more frequent than in other parts of Zamfara, which is plagued by worsening insecurity. The story is not different in Anka Local Government because residents of Yargalma, Bagega, among other communities, have vacated the villages to other communities perceived to be safe by them. In Bungudu, Gada, Nahuche and Kekun Waje communities have become a safe-haven for the criminals and animals as inhabitants fled to the local government headquarters for safety.

In Zurmi, the nefarious activities of the monsters had forced hundreds of residents of Gurbin Bore, Magarya, Rukudawa, Dunburum, Dauran, Gisan Jaja and Moriki to leave their ancestral homes. In Bakura, residents of Dambo, Damri and Dakko communities are currently taking refuge in the headquarters of the local government as internally displaced persons (IDPs).

While thousands of peasant farmers in Sakajiki, Kuryar Madaro, Magizawa, Tubali, Katuru, Shanawa, Birnin and Yero communities in Kaura Namoda and Shinkafi Local Government Areas respectively have left their farmlands as well as houses and become tenants in other cities across the state.

Thus, the throes of anguish that have enveloped residents of the affected communities are at a level that is nigh unimaginable. The fear and hurt families go through over the loss of a member that make up the more than 3000 reported deaths makes the killings way more than a little violence.

Besides, some communities in the state have that sombre, ghoulish look with their inhabitants unsure of their safety. These citizens are uncertain of far too many things: if their husbands at the farm would make it back home safe; if they would make it through the night without a saw cutting through their door with terrorists barking orders.

Notably, the abduction of 279 schoolgirls from Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the State on February 26, 2021, was one of the major attacks by terrorists that placed the state on national and international stage negatively. In fact, the tales of the hollowness caused by deaths and kidnappings are numerous as it has remained a daily occurrence in almost all the 14 local government areas of the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has adopted a carrot and stick approach to curb the security challenges. At some point, he tried the line of dialogue and encouraged terrorists to surrender their arms. He equally shut down telecommunications services across the 14 local governments of the state and suspended mining activities.

He also constituted a Peace and Reconciliation Committee with membership drawn from different security agencies, government and traditional institutions. He dethroned some traditional leaders who were alleged to have been aiding the terrorists in their chiefdoms.

The dethroned traditional leaders are the Emir of Zurmi, Abubakar Atiku and the Emir of Dansadau, Hussaini Umar. The District Head of Birni Tsaba, Sulaiman Ibrahim, was also suspended by the government for similar acts.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Ibrahim Dosara made the announcement at the end of the State Executive Council meeting in Gusau. According to him, the government has also ordered that all land titles issued by the affected traditional leaders be revoked.

“The State Executive Council has also directed the state Ministry of Justice to issue an executive order to back up the council’s resolution,” he added.

Unfortunately, all these security measures taken by Governor Matawalle to end the bloodbath in Zamfara State have not provided the desired results as the motorcycle-riding terrorists are gradually spreading their mat of heinous activities to all parts of the state, including Gusau, the state capital.

Unarguably, police and troops as well as local vigilante groups continue to carry out operations in the state in order to ward off the scourge, but terrorists’ leaders like Dogo Gide who was born and raised in Babbar Doka village under Dansadau District and the notorious Ali Kachalla from Madada village under the same district are still launching deadly invasions on communities across the state.

Investigation by THISDAY further revealed that the terrorists have a permanent route in Gidan Giye along Tsafe-Funtua highway where they cross everyday in broad daylight to their enclaves after hours of sting operations in some communities of the state. Sometimes, they force motorists plying the ever-busy road to stop and allow them to pass or risk being killed.

Evidently, on February 2, 2022, the armed terrorists, numbering about hundreds, blocked the Tsafe –Funtua road along Gidan Giye at about 3:45 p.m and robbed innocent commuters of their belongings and warned them against calling security personnel. When the hoodlums run short of arms and need funds to procure more, they kidnap helpless travellers on the highway and make fortunes from their families in ransom.

Sadly, security agencies have not been able to tame these daredevil men terrorising communities in the state without a definite ideology in spite of the different operational approaches that both the police and army have launched in recent times.

Therefore, whatever the government of Matawalle is doing towards the development of the state is arguably been overshadowed by the activities of these terrorists’ leaders who are said to have recruited hundreds of unemployed youths into the nasty business. These criminals have taken delight in snuffing life out of innocent and helpless villagers and destroying their properties in the state.

