2023: Vote Only Credible Leaders, Northern Groups Caution Electorate

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has strongly advised Nigerians, especially northerners, to vote for credible leaders at all levels irrespective of their political parties during the 2023 elections.

The Chairman Board of Trustees of the CNG, Mr. Nastura Ashraf, gave the advice yesterday during a press conference in Kano.

Ashraf said that the CNG has noted that the politics of the country has taken a new dimension of deceiving electorates not to waste their votes by voting for political parties that are not the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, there are credible candidates to be elected in other political parties who are better than those in APC and PDP, adding that Nigerians should not be hoodwinked into voting for only the two major political parties in the 2023 elections and beyond.

He said: “Our advice to Nigerians, especially northerners is that, ahead of the 2023 elections, they should think critically to elect leaders whom they believed will stand for them in the time of hardship and protect their lives and property.

“Nigerians should consider track record of the candidates, irrespective of their political parties, to see if they previously led you well.

“We have noticed some section of the country deceiving people not to vote for credible candidates but political parties. This is baseless.

“Our call to Nigerians, especially northerners, is to vote for credible candidates at any party, not necessarily APC or PDP. That is the aim of this press conference.”

The group also expressed fear over possible voter apathy in the northern Nigeria due to reported lower participation in the ongoing voters’ registration.

The CNG, therefore, called on the northerners to go out en masse to get their Personal Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to elect credible leaders.

“We caution the north against voter apathy in the coming elections and to strongly call on northerners to register massively for PVCs as the only sure way of ensuring leadership that will address our limitations,” he said.

