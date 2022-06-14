2023: PDP Prayed against Tinubu’s Emergence, Says Senator Onor

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Senator Sandy Onor, has stated that his party had prayed against the emergence of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Making the disclosure while speaking at a press conference in Calabar, the state capital, Onor said the PDP hoped that the absence of Tinubu on the ballot would make victory at the 2023 presidential election easier for his party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“The emergence of Tinubu is what we didn’t want to happen. But, somehow, the APC advised itself and they have brought him,” Onor said.

Onor said the presidential election would be a tough two horse race between Tinubu of the APC and Atiku of the PDP, and those they choose as running mates would have a lot to do with the decision of the electorate.

Speaking elaborately on the presidential candidacy of both parties, Onor, who currently represents Cross River Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, said: “It’s going to be an interesting battle, but a lot still has to fall in place for us to be in a position to hazard reasonable guesses as to who will eventually win.

“First of all, the choice of their deputies will be strategic and critical. Tinubu is a southern Muslim; will he bring a northern Christian?

“Will that help his ticket? Or will he bring another Muslim from the North? Will that help or thwart his ticket in this time of religious crisis and sensibilities in the country?

“For Atiku, who will he bring as his deputy? Will his deputy come from a pull of sentiments, or will he bring the kind of deputy that will add value to his ticket?

“How will the North react? Is the North educated enough to see a northern candidate and a southern deputy and say no and rather go for a southern candidate with a northern deputy?

“All these variables will eventually play out for me to be able to hazard a reasonable guess, and I think sometime in October, we should be in a position to take a guess. But trust me PDP should take over Nigeria just as we will take over Cross River State.”

Speaking on his vision for the state if he becomes the governor from May 2023,

Onor said the state under his leadership will experience a rebirth.

According to him, “I am aware that the people of Cross River State are very anxious to see the birth of a new state that we promised. All I can say is that we are very close to our Eldorado. Darkness will soon give way to light, and our people will smile again.”

Onor urged those who have attained voting age to troop out and register so that they can vote during the 2023 general election.

He said: “I will need the support of all citizens and residents for us to achieve this. It starts from the determination of our people to register as voters and making sure their PVCs are with them.

“As a Cross Riverian, therefore, I am begging you to go and get your PVC. That is the only weapon that you have. When you get it, please keep it safe. You will need it on election day, not as bargaining power for N1,000 or some cups of rice from those desperate power-seekers, but for you to be able to reclaim this state from people who have no value for your life.”

