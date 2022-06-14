2023: Ebonyi ‘ll Vote for Tinubu, Says Umahi





Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Mr. David Umahi, has declared that the people of the state would vote massively for the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Tinubu, and all other candidates of the party.

The Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Mr. Uchenna Orji, who briefed newsmen after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, expressed the commitment of the Ebonyi State Government to Nigeria’s agenda rather than tribal agenda.

Umahi, who described his recent presidential outing as an adventure, alleged that Ohaneze Ndigbo betrayed him.

He regretted that the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation could not speak out for Ndigbo at a time it mattered most.

The governor was quoted as saying that “the Governor in Exco described his recent presidential outing as an adventure with many lessons. He reiterated the unwavering support of Ebonyi State to All Progressives Congress (APC).

