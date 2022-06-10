Unpaid Allowance: Protesting Workers Disrupt Activities at National Assembly



Udora Orizu in Abuja

The industrial action embarked upon by members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has entered day four as the protesters arrived the National Assembly complex yesterday with cooking pots, mattress, water etc.



The aggrieved workers who had on Monday commenced an indefinite strike, accused the management of the National Assembly of reneging on a Memorandum of Understanding it entered with the union to fully implement their Revised Condition of Service and the training and re-training of staff.



They also demanded the payment of arrears of minimum wage, leave grant and other allowances.

The protesters blocked the gates of the complex and prevented workers, visitors and other ancillary service providers at the National from gaining entrance. They displayed various placards which some carried ‘CNA say Lawan and Gbajabiamila borrow money go do election’ among others.



Both Senators and House of Representatives members had extended their recess to June 14, to enable their political parties conclude their primary elections.



It was observed that the protesting workers had hired a caterer who was seen preparing dishes at the gate l. They also brought in mats and other indoor games as a way of sustaining their siege to the Complex. It was further observed that a disc jockey had also been stationed at the gate and providing musical entertainment.



No vehicular movement was also allowed into the complex except members of the armed forces, Department of State Service, police and other paramilitary personnel attached to the National Assembly.



The Chairman of the National Assembly Chapter of PASAN, Sunday Sabiyi, told reporters that the workers would not back down until management meets all demands tendered before them.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

