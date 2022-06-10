Salah Wins PFA Player of the Year Award

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Chelsea’s Sam Kerr have won the men’s and women’s PFA players’ player of the year awards.

The pair won the Golden Boot in 2021-22 as top scorer in the Premier League and Women’s Super League respectively.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden, 22, won the young player of the year award for the second consecutive season.

Egypt’s Salah becomes the sixth male player to win two PFA player of the year awards, after Mark Hughes, Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Gareth Bale and last year’s winner Kevin de Bruyne.

Salah scored 24 Premier League goals, level with Son Heung-min, as Liverpool missed out on the title by one point to City. He also provided 14 assists in the league – and won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

“I have my room with trophies in a cabinet and I made sure I had space for one more,” said Salah, who also won in 2018.

“I always keep space and just try to imagine the trophies are going to come,” joked the lively Egyptian forward.

