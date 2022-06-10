Police Rescue Motorcyclist from Lynching in Lagos

Rebecca Ejifoma



Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command yesterday rescued a commercial motorcyclist from being lynched by an irate mob at Jakande Estate, Isheri area of the state.

The motorcyclist was said to have run over a pedestrian after he rode against traffic.

Upon seeing that the victim died on the spot, road users acted on impulse and attempted jungle justice.

The motorcyclist was, however, rescued after police officers arrived at the scene.

According to the State Police Spokesman, Superintendent of Police (SP) Benjamin Hundeyin, “This morning, a motorcycle rider veered off the road and hit a pedestrian.

“Unfortunately, the pedestrian died on the spot. People around decided to lynch the motorcycle rider.”

Hundeyin confirmed that the police arrived at the scene on time and rescued the motorcycle rider from the lynching.

“The police immediately took the rider to hospital for treatment and evacuated the pedestrian,” the spokesman said.

He added that before the police returned to the scene, “an angry mob was already burning the motorcycles left behind by the fleeing riders.

“The Lagos State Police Command condemns jungle justice in very strong terms. Anyone found engaging in such would be dealt with by the law,” he cautioned.

Meanwhile, Hundeyin assured the public that officers are on the ground and normalcy has returned to the area.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

