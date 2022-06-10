Nigerian Ladies Beat Brazil in Opening Game at Kwibuka Cricket Tourney

The Nigeria national Women Cricket team, Female Yellow-Greens shoved aside their Brazilian counterparts in their opening match of the ongoing 2022 Kwibuka T20i Women’s Tournament at the Gahanga Cricket Stadium in Rwanda.

The Nigerian Ladies similarly went ahead to beat their South American opponents by 8 wickets.

Nigeria won the toss and opted to field at the 3rd match of the ongoing event. The Nigerian team held the Brazilian Women to 53 all out in the first innings, with a well-coordinated bowling order.

Abdul Rasaq Rukayat took four wickets, Eseigbe Rache had three while Samson Rachel and Lillian Ude had two and one respectively to rattle the Brazilian side.

In the second innings, it only took the Nigeria women 10.5 overs to put up a 56-run total and get the first victory in the bag in the Kwibuka Campaign.

Coach of the National Women’s Team, Leke Oyede, said that the team will improve as they play more matches and he believes that the best of the team has not been seen.

“We came to this event with our match plan and experience has taught us to take the matches as they come. We are very happy for this victory, but we are more focused on the next match.

There is no gainsaying that the victory was well deserved, but we still have some work to do. We were a bit careless in some areas and we need to plug all the leakages as we perfect our game plans,” he said after the match.

The Nigerian team will be taking on Germany today at the IPRC pitch.

In the opening match of the tournament, host Rwanda lost to Uganda by six wickets while defending champions Kenya beat Botswana by 35 runs.

