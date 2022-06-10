London Stock Exchange Lauds Orjiako’s Achievements as Seplat’s Pioneer Chairman



The London Stock Exchange (LSE) has celebrated the many achievements of Dr ABC Orjiako, the pioneer chairman of Seplat Energy Plc, Nigeria’s leading energy company.



Seplat Energy Plc which is listed on both Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and London Stock Exchange is driving the country’s energy transition towards cleaner, more reliable energy.



Orjiako retired last month after 13 years as the board chairman of Seplat Energy Plc.

Orjiako in his reaction at the event in London, said: “It is the magnanimity of the LSE (London stock exchange) and LSEG’s Africa Advisory Group (LAAG) that made it possible for us to be here today. It is not an easy thing to ring the opening bell of the LSE, for me to use this to mark my exit as the chairman of Seplat brings very old memories to me starting from 2014 when we first rang the bell to list our security in this market.”



“One of the things that gladdens my heart is the fact that everything on the board turned green as we rang the bell; this is very important for us in Seplat. Colour green not only signifies good performance in the market but because green is a very important symbol in Seplat. It symbolises life, it symbolises what this company represents particularly sustainability and business,” Orjiako said.



The Chief Executive Officer, LSE Plc, Julia Hogget, noted, “I have had the opportunity occasionally to meet members in person, but this is really the first opportunity. Not all of us, but a lot of us have managed to come for this important occasion and to acknowledge the many achievements that you (ABC Orjiako) have had in your career.”



Speaking, Chairman, Seplat Energy Plc, Basil Omiyi said: “I am delighted to speak on behalf of the Board and management of Seplat Energy on this special occasion organized by the LSE and LAAG in honour of Dr ABC Orjiako, the Pioneer Chairman of Seplat Energy in recognition of his accomplishments with the Exchange and to mark his retirement from the board of Seplat Energy.”



Also speaking, Suneel Bakhshi, chairman of LSEG’s Africa Advisory Group said, “It is a pleasure to say there is a natural respect from all LAAG members for ABC. I have seen that over the years, when we had some meetings in London, Nairobi, Abuja and hopefully many more to come. I feel that ABC symbolises the spirit of LAAG in so many ways and obviously your confidence with what you achieved in Seplat supports that. You are the reason far beyond the successes of Seplat. We look forward to many more years ABC”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

