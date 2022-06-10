LAAC Conference Gets Aviation Ministry, Agencies Support

Chinedu Eze

The Ministry of Aviation and the agencies in the industry have indicated their interest and support for the upcoming annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), which would be held on July 28, 2022 in Lagos.

The 2022 edition of the conference is with the theme: ‘Sunset Airports: Economic and Safety Implications.’

The agencies in separate press statements to the league assured that they would support LAAC fully and commended the league for contributing to the growth of the Nigerian aviation industry through its unbiased critique of the sector and its consistency in setting agenda for the industry through its past conferences.

The agencies are Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Accident Investigation Bureau – Nigeria (AIB-N) and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria.

The Director-General, NCAA Capt. Musa Nuhu, said the agency was proud to associate with LAAC.

He said: “The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is proud to associate with the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) and partner for the successful hosting of this year’s edition.

“The relationship has been worthwhile and the conference in itself has also been a veritable source of developmental information needed for the growth of the industry. This is why stakeholders in the sector are always looking forward to every passing edition.”

