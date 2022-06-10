KPL Woos Investors with Estate Co-ownership in Lagos, Other states



Kayode Tokede

In its drive to allow investors own properties and support the federal government in tackling housing deficit in Nigeria, a real estate development company, KPL relaunched estate co-ownership in Lagos, and three other states.



Speaking recently at the 2022 investors banquet with a theme: ‘Gathering of businessmen and women and captains of industry with real estate foresight’ in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, KPL, Peace Omesue, noted that the company relaunched the initiative to create room for more investors to own their estate.



According to her, “What actually gave birth to the Estate to ownership project was as a result of people owning their own estate inside an existing estate.



“A lot of investors have realised that it is difficult to keep properties they bought from a family, especially developed locations like Mowe, Ibeju Lekki and Epe. Most people are afraid to venture into real estate projects due to the fear factor.



KPL came up with an idea of owning a mini-estate inside an existing estate. It could be one hectare or more. The aim is to help people not to lose their money anymore and give them peace of mind, security and comfort for their properties they purchased with KPL.”



She noted that the initiative was suspended by developers in the country, stressing that KPL reintroduced it to create room for more investors to own an estate inside the company’s existing estate.



She said, “What we normally do is that we go to fast developing areas, buy hectares of land and encourage people to own a mini-estate inside an existing estate.

“This mini-estate is secured, comes with a peace of mind and investors know who is collecting the money from them.”



She explained that a property owner with KPL gets 70 per cent value of the land and they get rental income on the land if investors are not using the property and decide to rent it out for farming.



She added that, “The major thing is that the land is safe since investors are buying from us. At KPL, we promise high return on your investment, peace of mind and security.

