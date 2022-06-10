Kogi Elder Statesman Freed after 15 Days in Captivity

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



One of founding fathers’ of Kogi State and elder statesman, Isah Ozi Salami, who was abducted by gunmen two weeks ago has regained his freedom from his abductors.

The elder statesman was said to have been released on Wednesday after spending almost two weeks at the kidnapper’s den.

It was gathered that Pa Isah Ozi Salami was released about 11.00 am on Wednesday and got to his house at about 9.00 pm .

The former Managing of Nigerian Paper Mill , Jebba was abducted when he left his house to attend early morning at nearby mosque on the 26th May, 2023.

THISDAY gathered his abduction has created a lot panic following the inability of his abductors to communicate the member or demand ransom for almost two weeks until few days ago when the suspected kidnappers called the family to demand N120 million .

It was learnt that this move was said arouse the hope that their father was still alive as negotiation commence.

However, nobody can say specifically how much has been paid by the family to secure the release of the elder statesman.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya, who confirmed the release of Alhaji Isah Ozi Salami, said he has been released on Wednesday.

The PPRO explained that he was not aware whether the family paid the ransom or not.

