Kaduna PDP Stakeholders Petition Ayu, Seek Senatorial Primaries Cancellation

A group of stakeholders in the Kaduna State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has petitioned the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorcha Ayu.

They are demanding the immediate cancellation of the party’s senatorial primaries held in Kaduna South which produced Mr. Sunday Marshall Katung, as candidate.

The stakeholders alleged that the exercise was characterised with irregularities and inducement of delegates.

In the petition, made available to THISDAY in Abuja yesterday, the PDP stakeholders also said that the primaries should be cancelled over alleged tax evasion.

In the petition, which was received by the PDP National Chairman on May 31, 2022, the stakeholders alleged that Katung failed to disclose his assets.

They also alleged that there were irregularities in terms of non- accreditation of delegates for the election. The election result was declared by the returning officer, Sabo Babayero.

Katung polled 112 out of the 269 votes cast, while Senator Danjuma La’ah came second with 74 votes.

Shehu Garba got 52 votes, Monday Dikko 21 votes, Adams Jagaba seven votes while Suleiman Dauke and Mark Jacobs got no votes.

They therefore tasked the Senator Iyorchia Ayu led National Working Committee (NWC ) to order a fresh primary or hand over the ticket to the first runner up, Senator Laah to avoid the Zamfara or Bayelsa governorship experiences.

In the petition signed by Abdulrasheed Ahmed Dogara, Habila Tadi Norman, Dennis Baba and Suleiman Isah also accused Katung of tax evasion and other sharp practices.

They reeled out documents from the Kaduna state Internal Revenue office to show that Katung misled the revenue agency when he paid N84,000 for three years tax clearance instead of N140, 947,115.43.

Part of the petition read: “Mr Katung who was declared winner of the Senatorial primaries has tax issues with KADIRS and was said to be operating 26 bank accounts and requested to pay N140,947,115.43.

“Invariably, the tax clearance (FCT- IRS/TCC/B/199092140) issued on April 11, 2022, to him by FCT-IRS, an assessment to pay N84,000 and used in the submission of expression of interest form to our great party is very questionable.

“Our concern bothers on his suitability as candidate in the forthcoming election given his tax status.

“This seems to us as bananas peel lying in a wall to rob our great party of candidacy in the forthcoming Senatorial election in Kaduna state.

“The event of the last governorship election in Zamfara state is still very much fresh in our memories on where our party from it. But this time around the reverse could just be the case.”

