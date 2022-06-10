Insecurity: NSCDC Canvasses Non-kinetic Strategy

The Commandant-General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr. Ahmed Abubakar-Audi, has advised officers of the corps to adopt non-kinetic methods of security management to improve service delivery.

Abubakar-Audi gave the advice at a capacity-building workshop on security management, organised by the Imo Command of NSCDC in Owerri yesterday.

The commandant-general, represented by the Corps’ Zone “E” Commandant in charge of Operations, Mr. Udoh Ukoh, said that it was imperative for security operatives to adapt to changing forms of crime for effective service delivery.

Speaking on the theme: “Security Management/ Intelligence and Community Policing in a Diverse Society”, Abubakar-Audi harped on the need to embrace dialogue, in addition to more conventional methods of security management.

While thanking the command for organising the workshop, he urged the personnel to pay full attention to lectures so as to derive maximum benefits.

“We know that problems will always surface, but our ability to surmount them is what makes us better security operatives.

“I thank the Imo Command for organising this workshop and promise you that we’ll present a paper to the headquarters to ascertain whether we can replicate the workshop in other commands,” he said.

Speaking, the acting NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr. Chukwuemeka Odimba, said that the workshop was aimed at improving the capacity of officers to enable them meet up with changing security challenges.

He pledged his determination to ensure that the command maintained a cordial relationship with other security agencies in the state, as part of its contributions to security development.

According to him, efforts were in top gear to close ranks with critical stakeholders in the security sector in order to bring cases of insecurity to the barest minimum.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Odimba thanked the management of the corps for the moral and logistics support he had received since assuming office on April 26, saying that this had led to the addition of six operational vehicles.

He promised to justify the confidence reposed in him.

This is a power-packed workshop where new methods will be learnt and actionable decisions taken to stem the tide of insecurity in its evolving forms.

“We will continue to rebuild, rejuvenate and revamp the command to boost the morale of our officers for optimum performance,” he said.

