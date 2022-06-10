Ibom Air Celebrates Third Anniversary

Okon Bassey in Uyo



The Ibom Air solely own by the Akwa Ibom State Government has lined up programmes to celebrate its three years of scheduled commercial fight operations in the country.

Ibom Air commenced scheduled commercial flight operations with an inaugural flight from Uyo to Lagos on Friday, the 7th of June 2019.

Three years down the line, the airline has recorded over one and a half million passengers flown and about 22,000 flights later.

The management in a statement said Ibom Air had come to be known for its brand promise of schedule reliability, on-time departures and excellent service.

The Airline began as a bold new idea, which has quickly grown to earn its place in the nation’s aviation landscape, winning notable awards, including Airline of the Year two years in a row- 2020 and 2021 respectively, amongst many other awards from notable institutions.

The Chief Operating Officer of the airline, George Uriesi said, “Looking back over the last three years and how far we have come as a business, this milestone presents yet another opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to our esteemed passengers.”

“And so, on behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of Ibom Air, I say a big thank you to all our valued customers and stakeholders, including our shareholder, the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State.

“Our immense thanks go to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, for taking the bold step, believing in and standing by this vision.

“We are humbled by the overwhelming public acceptance and goodwill we have enjoyed from the Nigerian traveling public, which has motivated us to remain resolute and determined to keep pushing the envelope as we contribute our quota to the growth and stability of the aviation industry in Nigeria and Africa.

“To commemorate the milestone, a lineup of activities have been planned to give back to customers and our community, including opportunities to win free airline tickets and an invitation to watch the private screening of the aviation-themed 2022 movie: Top Gun: Maverick.”

The COO also reiterated the airline’s plan to commence regional routes later this year.

Currently, the airline has a fleet of seven Aircraft: five Bombardier CRJ 900 and two Airbus A220-300, covering seven destinations.

