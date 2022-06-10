FG seek support, urge private sector on improved inclusion of PWD

Folalumi Alaran

…report shows over 500 PWD employed through private sector.

The federal government yesterday revealed that it was collaborating with enabling private sectors and well meaning institutions and organizations to improve the inclusion of persons with disabilities (PWD), in the country.

The government move came just as report shows that since the implementation of section 28 and 29 of the National disability act in 2019, over five hundred people living with disability have gained employment through the private sectors.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja at the inclusion works – close out ceremony, organized by Sightsavers in Nigeria, Mr. James Lalu, the Executive secretary of National Commission for persons with disabilities (NCPWD), further assured that the government and private sector will continue to provide and implement laws and assistance that will increase the participation and inclusion of PWD in the country.

He said: ” The commitments of the FG in provision of employment for PWD is equally legendary today there is a circular from the office of the Secretary General of the federation to all government agencies of Nigeria to compel them to comply with the 5% employment opportunities, which is section 29 of the discrimination against persons with disabilities prohibition act.”

” The private sector have now developed what we call the disabilities confidence, because earlier a lot of people have been seeing people with disabilities has less productive people no matter the degrees or the certification a person with disabilities have they do not believe a person with disabilities (PWD), can deliver.”

He went on to say that over thirty major institutions, including MTN, Unilever, Guinness ITF, Nigeria breweries, and a slew of others, have already agreed to offer enough support for PWD.

The Country Director Sightsavers Nigeria, Dr. Sunday Isiyaku, on his part said the ambition with inclusion works was to address the underrepresentation of People with disabilities in formal employment in Nigeria.

He added that the four-year programme works directly with organization of persons with disabilities (OPD), NGOs and prospective employers to demonstrate ways to include PWD in the workplace on an equal basis with everyone else.

He went on to say that it was estimated that about 25 million Nigerians in the labor force are PWD, and that because the employment space lacks confidence in the disabled, the initiative was designed to practically enforce the 5% inclusion of PWD in Nigeria, as mandated by law, in order to encourage the formation of a Nigeria Business Disability Network tailored to PWD.

He added: ” So we see that as a big achievement. I think over 500 people now have been able to get employment, because we give them jobs, but we help them with the necessary skills for them to look for jobs. And also kudos to the private sector who believe in those people and offer to give them employment. PWD are technological serving, they can do what you and I can do if not more. And that is what we want to head into to open the space to make sure that they have the skills and have access to employment.”

He did, however, praise the federal government for enacting Sections 28 and 29 of the National Disability Act, as well as reaching out to the next administration to ensure that PWDs are included in their manifestos, he also added that they will make sure that the next general census accurately reflects the number of people living with disabilities.

” We don’t have that figures of persons with disability in Nigeria, we are hoping the next census would help us with that. But we use the global estimate based on the percentage of population which gives us a little over 25 million persons.

” First, we must acknowledge the fact that the government has Once signed the act, Secondly, the commission has been set up in this past three years we’ve worked very closely with the commission. I was happy when the various presidential candidates were talking about what they will do, some of them actually mentioned about ensuring that improve the lives of persons with disability. I think what we now need to do is walk the talk.” He added.

