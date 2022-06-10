FCTA to Comply With Court Ruling on Area Council Elongation Judgement after Protesters Storm Offices

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has said it would now abide by a court ruling asking it to swear in the six FCT Area Council Chairmen.

It made the commitment on Friday after it received the Certified True Copy of the new judgement of the FCT High Court delivered by Justice Ibrahim Mohammed in respect of the above subject matter.

The Court had set aside its earlier judgement delivered on May 13, 2022 granting a one year extension of the outgoing chairmen and councilors of the six Area Councils due to lack of jurisdiction.

FCT spokesman Anthony Ogunleye said in a statement on Friday that the judgement has effectively cleared the way for the swearing in of the newly elected Chairmen on Tuesday. He said the FCTA would equally comply with the new judgement just as it did with the earlier judgement.

The FCTA made the volte face after protesters invaded the FCTA secretariat on Friday and paralyzed activities in a siege that lasted for several hours.

Police men in camouflage and DSS personnel were put on red alert after the protesters occupied the FCTA premises and threatened to enter into the FCT Minister’s office to force home their demand for the six FCT Area Council-elect Chairmen to be sworn in line with an order issued by a High Court on Thursday.

Ironically, the FCT Minister, Malam Mohammed Musa Bello and the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijani Aliyu were both not in office to address the protesters.

The protesters, however, left about 6 p.m yesterday after they were addressed the Permanent Secretary, Mr Adesade Olusade, who assured that the FCTA would comply with the court order and inaugurate the chairmen on Tuesday.

The entry and exit gates to the secretariat were closed as movements were restricted to workers and guests. Many workers were also trapped in their various offices and could not leave the secretariat even after the close of work.

The protest was sequel to the insistence of the FCT Minister to comply with a court judgment on the recently signed Electoral Act of 2022, which stipulated that the tenure of office of the Chairmen of the Area Councils in FCT would now be four years instead of three years.

He suspended the inauguration of the six Area Council chairmen that was due for May 20 after the expiration of the tenure of the existing chairmen because of the litigation instituted by the aggrieved chairmen.

