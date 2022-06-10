Efficacy Construction Company Ltd Becomes ISO Certified

Rebecca Ejifoma

As proof of world-class efficiency, quality, and productivity, Efficacy Construction Company Ltd has been awarded an ISO 9001 Certification, which serves as a remarkable achievement for the company’s reputation.

The MD of Efficacy Construction Company Ltd, Dr. Oyeleke Ajiboye, in his remark at the presentation of the certificate described the certification as a good milestone for their organisation.

“This is our 14th year in the built industry business and becoming ISO certified as a company that is propelling towards an efficient quality management system, is a good thing for us,” he added.

According to Ajiboye, “for them at Efficacy, it’s all about standardisation. Having put in place a quality assurance department, monitoring, and training, among others, Efficacy Construction Company Ltd successfully sailed through to clinch this revered certificate.

“With this certificate, we can seek foreign partnerships and also compete at the international level. The certification gives us a greater edge to compete amongst other similar service providers nationally.”

Indeed, Efficacy Construction Company Ltd prides itself as a firm that provides building and civil construction services from high rise, and low rise to affordable houses, roads, water treatments, to design works among others.

Despite the bleeding economy, Ajiboye maintained that Efficacy would not compromise quality for whatever reason. “We won’t jeopardise quality or try to trade quality for affordability. They have to go hand-in-hand.”

The Corporate Affairs Manager, Barr. Bunmi Oyemade also hinted that with more recent concerns about standards and quality of materials and projects in the construction industry, being ISO Certified stamps CONFIDENCE and TRUST in the hearts of all their stakeholders — clients, partners, government, and the general public.

He emphasised: “We are ISO Certified. We are a world standard centric organisation. We deliver 100 per cent quality projects; dotting every I’s and crossing every T’s.

“We give the best and the best is who we are which is a driving force to achieving our quality policy. We are Efficacy — doing good, doing well.”

Reacting to their ISO certification, Tosin Oluwatuase, the Lead Consultant of Lenora Consulting Ltd, commended Efficacy for this mileage.

“We greatly commend the management team starting from the Chairman/Group CEO to the entire management members for their commitment and hard work,” he highlighted.

Oluwatuase also conceded that Efficacy has become a globally recognised organisation as ISO certified, adding that this gives them a competitive edge when bidding for contracts and business opportunities in the construction industry, he expressed.

According to Lenora consultant, Efficacy got recognised for quality management system standards. And this, he hinted, has a lot of benefits for the organisation.

