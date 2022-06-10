EFCC Arrests 140 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Lagos

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arrested 140 suspected internet scammers also known as yahoo boys.

A statement by the commission said the suspects were nabbed in separate sting operations at popular hotels, notably, Lakers Lounge Hotel and Bar and De Butlers, in Ikorodu, Lagos State, following credible intelligence on their involvement in internet-related fraud.

However, four of the suspects were released as no incriminating item was found on them.

It said the suspects were aged ages between 16 and 40 years.

Items recovered from the suspects include exotic cars, electronic devices, laptop computers and mobile phones.

The statement affirmed that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigations were concluded.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

