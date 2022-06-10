Consumers, Shoppers Laud Three Crowns’ World Milk Day Initiative

Mary Nnah

Consumers and shoppers across the country are still pouring encomiums on Three Crowns Milk, Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol and heart-friendly milk, following the impact of its creative celebration of World Milk Day 2022.

Three Crowns Milk nourished consumers and shoppers with healthy breakfast meals in selected outlets and hot spots across major towns and cities. Beneficiary testimonials from the World Milk Day campaign keep ‘buzzing’ the brand’s social media handles and showcasing positive emotions towards the brand.

Leading the campaign in the ancient city of Ibadan the capital of Oyo State, southwest Nigeria, was popular comedienne, ‘Omo Ibadan’ also known as Lizzy Jay, who described the experience as one that made the global event exciting and memorable, adding that consumers will not forget World Milk Day 2022 in a hurry because of the exciting activities by Three Crowns milk.

According to her, “The thinking behind this campaign by the Three Crowns team was astonishing. This is evident in the way it has resonated with people across varying age brackets, socio-economic statuses, and tribes.

“People appreciate Three Crowns Milk and the campaign, and they assumed the role of brand ambassadors for Three Crowns. I’m sure that by this campaign, the number of unofficial ambassadors of the brand, would have grown astronomically” Lizzy Jay said.

Corroborating her, Adunni Olayiwola also said, “I just walked into the mall in the Challenge area of Ibadan which I usually patronize. The first thing that greeted me was the very nicely decorated aisle of the Three Crowns breakfast table. You just could not ignore its beauty.

“Then came the shocker; a tasty and highly nourishing breakfast. My thumbs are up for the brand and the management of FrieslandCampina WAMCO. The experience is one that I’d live with for a long time to come; and with it, I’m becoming an ‘SAT’ – Senior Advocate for Three Crowns” Olayiwola pledged.

It would be recalled that in the build-up to the World Milk Day global event which was held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Three Crowns rolled out a campaign through which it nourished consumers and shoppers with healthy breakfast meals in selected outlets and hot spots across major cities in Nigeria in a campaign tagged #EnjoyDairyWithThreeCrowns which connects very strongly with the global theme for this year’s World Milk Day celebration, #EnjoyDairy.

While flagging off the campaign in Lagos, the Marketing Manager, Three Crowns Milk, Gloria Jacobs, had explained that the brand campaign was to amplify the fact that breakfast is the most important meal of the day so that Nigerians would eat healthy and nourishing breakfasts every day.

She added that it is not enough to start a day off with just any kind of breakfast; it must be breakfast that is both healthy and nourishing because our lives are busy with physical, and mental activities and responsibilities daily. These challenges, she stressed, require adequate nutrition to help us all through each day.

“Three Crowns milk encourages a healthy lifestyle and provided free breakfast to shoppers and consumers on Wednesday, June 1st at select locations. Dairy is an important complement to everyday life and should be consumed daily because of its importance and relevance to daily nourishment” Jacobs concluded.

Three Crowns milk is a leading Nigerian brand from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Nigeria’s foremost dairy company for over 60 years. The company believes that milk is an essential nutrient for every individual. As Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand, Three Crowns has nourished mothers and their families for more than 30 years with essential vitamins and minerals that support their well-being.

Notably, it is the first milk brand to show care for mothers and acknowledge the important role they play in the family. The brand recognizes that when mothers as primary caregivers are taken care of, this directly and positively impacts the care they give to their families. The brand has thus given itself the patriotic task of encouraging women to eat and live healthy, thereby building happy families.

