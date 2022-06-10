BUA Cement Donates N25m Worth of Drugs, Borehole to Host Communities in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto



The BUA Group, one of Africa’s leading cement companies has donated drugs and solar motorised borehole worth N25 million to host communities in Wamakko local government area of Sokoto State.

Presenting the drugs to the representative of the benefiting communities, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of BUA Cement, Engr. Yusuf Haliru Binji said the gesture was to make sure clinics and hospitals in the host communities have adequate drugs.

Binji who was represented by the company’s Head of Administration and Corporate Services, Sada Suleiman, stressed that the gesture was an annual event saying that the company donated same last year to seven host communities, but decided to extend it to eight communities this year.

He further disclosed that the company also carried out some empowerment programmes through scholarship, building of mosques, training vulnerable persons in skill acquisition in host communities.

According to him, “What you are witnessing today is that we are giving back what the communities had give to us.”

The benefiting clinics are: Mobile Police clinic, Gidan Boka clinic, Gidan Bailu clinic and Kalambaina clinic.

Other are Barking Kusu clinic, Wajeke clinic Sabon Garin Alu clinic and Arkilla clinic.

In a related development, the company said it also constructed and handed over 10, 000 gallons of water project to Dagelawa community of Wamakko local government area of the state.

The water project which consists solar motorised borehole and overhead tank is to cushion the effects of water scarcity in the community.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries the Vice Chairman of Wamakko Local Government, Alhaji Zubairu Muhammad Dundaye thanked BUA Cement for the gesture, saying it had gone a long way in ameliorating the plights of the benefitting communities.

He urged other companies in the state to emulate BUA, noting that provision of infrastructure should not only be left for government alone.

In his remark the District Head of Wajeke, Alhaji Muhammad Mailatu Gumbi appreciated efforts of BUA in living up to its cooperate social responsibilities.

