Benue to Ensure Effective Administration of Criminal Justice Law

George Okoh In Makurdi



Benue State government has promised to partner with the judiciary to ensure effective administration of Criminal Justice in the state.

Governor Samuel Ortom stated this yesterday while inaugurating the administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee in Makurdi.

Governor Ortom, who was represented by the Commissioner of Justice , Mike Gusa, further stated that the main aim of the administration was commitment to the rule of law and due process to ensure a free crime society.

He urged the committee members to equipped themselves with the training technique and make use of them.

Speaking in his capacity the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Aondover Kaka’an commended the organisers, saying the law would help enhance quick dispensation of Justice in the state.

The Controller of Correctional centre in charge of Benue State Command, Julie Anyanwu, said it was a beginning of a good thing to happen in the state as the committee would ensure proper dispensation of Justice within short time, adding that it would also go a long way to decongest correctional centre.

Earlier in a welcome address the representative of the Executive Secretary , Administration of Criminal Monitoring Committee (ACJMC,) Moyo Boluwade, expressed happiness over the success of the event due to large turnout of people and the hospitality shown to them.

Boluwade promised the support of the body at federal level at all times to ensure that they succeed.

